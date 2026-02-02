‘Nigeria To Hit $1trn Economy By 2030 On Waste Management’

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Climate Change & Circular Economy, Mrs. Titi Oshodi, has said that on carbon credit, Nigeria will be sitting on a $1 trillion economy by 2030 based on just waste management.

She spoke to journalists on the sidelines of a summit on World Clean Energy Day organised by Rite Foods Limited in Lagos over the weekend. The summit was titled: “Nigeria’s clean energy transition: Balancing risks, trade-offs and opportunities for sustainable growth.”

The SA also commended the organisers for such a topical summit and for their great investments in renewable energy and sustainability. She noted that energy is a very critical path towards the nation’s journey to prosperity.

Oshodi said: “First and foremost, let’s ask how many sectors do we generate carbon credits from? Which means that how many sectors are available to us to track reduction, to aggregate the source of data for economic comportment , to aggregate data for keeping environment stewardship, how many sectors provide waste, and how many sectors use energy for their operations.

“That will sort of give you the quantum or the sorts of numbers that we’re talking about because all of those things are derivatives of carbon emission. And once we’re able to capture the landscape of that sort of volume, what it means is that our carbon footprints begin to be quantified.

Once we’re quantified, then we can begin to talk about carbon credits,as derivatives of capturing carbon footprint that could easily emit into the air and create poisonous gas for us.

So, I’m answering that question from a conceptual perspective that as long as we’re able to track our emission, as long as we’re able to reduce our waste, as long as we’re able to measure our efficiency in energy, as long as we’re able to derive numbers in how much carbon is human capital development we are generating, how we’re able to utilize the assets that we have, as long as we’re able to capture all of those against, empirical benchmarks that are global, carbon credits is available to us. “In financial quantification, what we have said is that we are sitting on a $1 trillion economy based on just waste management by 2030.”