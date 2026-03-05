Nigeria To Get First Military Jetty As DICON-D7G Plans 7,000 Jobs

The Chief Executive Officer of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria-D7G (DICON-D7G), Mr. Osman Chennar, has led members of the Board of Directors on an inspection of the proposed site for Nigeria’s first Military Jetty, describing the project as a “strategic game changer” for indigenous defence production.

The jetty, located near Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s defence logistics architecture and accelerate local manufacturing of military hardware in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on defence self-reliance.

Speaking to journalists during the inspection, Chennar said the facility would serve as a critical logistics backbone for Nigeria’s growing defence manufacturing ambitions.

“This Military Jetty is a strategic enabler. It will significantly enhance our inbound logistics by allowing seamless importation of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) and Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) components, raw materials and other essential supplies required for local assembly and full-scale production,” he said.

According to him, the jetty would reduce turnaround time for cargo, lower transportation costs and streamline supply chain operations—key factors in scaling up domestic arms production.

The project, which spans approximately 160,000 square meters, is strategically positioned within one of West Africa’s busiest maritime corridors, providing direct maritime access for defence-related cargo.

Chennar disclosed that the facility would directly support the manufacturing and assembly of small and medium arms, ammunition, tactical drones and unmanned systems, anti-jammer drones, as well as 4×4 and 6×6 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles.

He revealed that DICON-D7G has already commenced production of DG103 rifles in Kaduna for both Nigerian and African markets.

“At full capacity, the jetty project will create employment for over 2,000 retired military personnel and 5,000 skilled civilian workers.

“Beyond job creation, it will enable us to produce thousands of military-grade weapons and ammunition to sufficiently equip the Armed Forces of Nigeria and also export to friendly African nations,” Chennar stated.

A member of the Board of Directors, Major General Mainasara Abdul Masanawa (Rtd), described the jetty as more than a logistics facility, noting that it would also function as an export gateway for finished defence products.

“This project reinforces Nigeria’s position as a regional defence manufacturing hub.

“It will deepen cooperation with allied African countries while reducing our reliance on foreign sources for defence equipment,” he said.

Masanawa added that the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s broader objective of achieving defence industrial self-reliance under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“By strengthening local production capacity, we will reduce foreign exchange expenditure on defence imports, build local technical expertise, stimulate technology transfer and enhance national security through sustainable, homegrown solutions,” he said.

The project is scheduled for official launch in June 2026, with stakeholders describing it as a foundational step toward building a resilient and self-sustaining defence industrial base.