Nigeria To Face S’Africa In Davis Cup World Group II Playoffs

Nigeria’s Davis Cup World Group II playoff matches against South Africa will take place on outdoor hard acrylic courts, with Dunlop Fort All Court Tournament Select balls.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed that the highly anticipated encounters will be held at the Groenkloof Tennis Club in Pretoria, South Africa, on February 1 and 2, 2025.

Nigeria secured its place in the World Group II playoffs after an outstanding performance in the Africa Group III Qualifiers held in Abuja earlier this year, alongside Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The playoffs will determine whether Nigeria advances to the World Group II, a tier from which South Africa was recently relegated.

The ITF said providing early details about the court surface, venue, and official balls is aimed at ensuring adequate preparation for all participating nations, leaving no room for unfamiliarity or excuses during the competition.

The Nigerian team now faces the challenge of overcoming South Africa to secure its spot in the next phase of the global tennis competition.

