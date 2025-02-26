Nigeria To Face N1.43trn Rice Deficit Over Low Production

Share

…Global price falls by 11%

Despite support and interventions from the Federal Government, there is fear that Nigeria may face 2.18 million tonnes of rice deficit valued at N1.43 trillion ($957.54 million) in 2025 due to low production.

As at February 20, price of parboiled rice was $453 (N679,500) per tonnes in Thailand, leading to an average of N33,000 per 50 kg bag.

It was learnt that the milled rice production in Nigeria would drop from from 5.60 million tonnes to 5.22 in 2024/25 season, while paddy rice also forecast to decrease to 8.30 million tonnes from 8.90 million tonnes in the season.

The National Bureau of Statistics, in its Lagos forecast for 2024/25, estimates rice consumption at 7.4 million metric tonnes. The increase is attributed to consumers’ preference for rice, as it remains more affordable compared to other staple foods.

It was gathered that because of the low production, by the third quarter of 2025, paddy rice prices are anticipated to escalate from N1.10 million to N1.30 million per metric tonne.

However, AFEX in its report explained that global rice production is expected to rise by eight per cent, while price will drop to 11 per cent in 2025. Worried by the anticipated low output, the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) expressed concern amid rising demand.

According to Lagos State Chairman, RIFAN, Mr. Raphael Hunsa, local production fell short of demand, saying that rice production in Lagos has been consistent for a while now but was not enough to meet the growing demand for the grain.

He said: “Our production capacity is quite low. Last year, we managed to produce only 3,800 tonnes of rice, which falls far short of the market demand.

“The Lagos State Government through its Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems has been of great help to the sector through various interventions.

“However, there is a limit to how much the government can help if farmers are not consistent in tending to their farms. If the government is helping local rice farmers, they must utilise the aid by making sure they are consistent in cultivation.”

Hunsa added that many farmers were yet to cultivate their farms this year, advising members to remain consistent in cultivation to increase production output and meet growing demands while also advising the government to channel farmer empowerment initiatives through association leaders to ensure interventions reach the right beneficiaries.

Hunda explained: “We, however, urge the government not to relent in supporting local farmers in order to achieve food security and increase production output.”

However, the Deputy Chairman of the All-Farmers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Shakin Agbayewa, blamed climate change as a major factor hindering the production output of the sector.

He said: “Local rice farmers are not producing enough due to a lot of factors. Foremost is the climate change is the problem, the weather is so hot and not all farmers have access to irrigation.

“Many farmers are delaying cultivation until the rainy season. However, this comes with risks, as heavy rainfall often leads to flooding incidences, which washes away farms.

The government may give us intervention for a four-month farming cycle but after then what do the farmers do?”

He emphasised that access to irrigation systems was a major problem for local rice farmers, and the government needs to intervene in this area to increase production output for the sector.

Recall that in its 2025 coomodity report and outlook, AFEX noted that the increase in global production was based on favourable weather conditions, including strong rainfall and expected onset of La Nina which would likely increase yield in India and across Asia, saying that global rice prices will fall.

It noted: “The global rice market is poised for potential price relief in 2025, driven by expectations of strong production and key policy shifts in India.”

According to the report, a projected bumper harvest and India’s return to the export market would lead to downward pressure on rice prices in the first quarter of the year.

It stressed: “Global rice production is expected to rise by 8 per cent in 2024 which is anticipated to lead to an 11 per cent drop in rice prices in 2025.”

