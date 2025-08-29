Nigeria To Face Gambia In Deaf Football Final

The Deaf Super Eagles of Nigeria will play Gambia in the final of the 13th West Africa Deaf Football Tournament after both teams won their semi-final matches in Abuja.

Nigeria, the defending champions, defeated the Niger Republic 2-0 on yesterday to book their place in the grand finale. Star man Ike Chukwuemeka scored both goals for the Deaf Eagles in the 31st and 88th minutes to seal the victory.

In the other semi-final, Gambia yesterday proved too strong for Liberia as they ran out 2-0 winners to set up a tough clash with Nigeria. The final will be played tomorrow at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. The Niger Republic will face Liberia in the third-place match today.

Meanwhile, the athletics events of the 3rd West Africa Deaf Athletics Championship also began today and will climax tomorrow before the football final.