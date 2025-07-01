Nigeria To Extend Technical Aids Corps Programme To Malawi

The Federal Government has offered to extend the Techni cal Aids Corps programme to the Republic of Malawi to enable the East African nation bridge the gap caused by the shortage of trained teachers in its basic education system and any other areas it might re – quire manpower.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, made this known when the Republic of Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Gladys Tembo, paid her a courtesy visit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tafawa Balewa House, Abuja.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu who was responding to a request from her Malawian counterpart, said Nigeria could provide technical assistance to Malawi under the South South Cooperation.

According to her, Technical Aids Corps will assist by sending technical manpower from Nigeria to Malawi. She said: “Nigeria pays these volunteers. Countries like Namibia are already enjoying this assistance.

We recently approved their request for 40 nurses.” Odumegwu-Ojukwu also pledged Nigeria’s support to Malawi in the country’s general elections coming up in September this year, affirming that Nigeria remains committed to entrenching democracy in Africa.

She stated that promotion of democracy was one of the pillars of the foreign policy approach of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration codenamed the “4Ds” which comprises the key elements of Democracy, Development, Demography and DiasporaOdumegwu-Ojukwu said:

“I know too that the Nigerian Government would support Malawi in its general elections coming up in September this year.

In our President’s 4-Ds foreign policy thrust; Democracy is a major plank. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to seeing democracy entrenched in African States.”