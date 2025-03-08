Nigeria to exit FATF grey list Q2,2025

Share

Nigeria has taken a significant leap towards strengthening its financial integrity as it intensifies efforts to exit the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list by Q2 2025, a move that will bolster investor confidence and unlock new economic opportunities.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, stated this on Friday in her office in Abuja when she met with the relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government to discuss the country’s efforts towards exiting the grey list.

The Minister emphasised the Government’s commitment to ensuring Nigeria’s removal from the grey list, saying “we are working tirelessly to address the remaining deficiencies in our AML/CFT regime, and we are confident that our efforts will yield positive results”.

Uzoka-Anite reiterated that the Government has, to this end, directed all relevant agencies to take immediate and decisive action to meet the FATF’s requirements. “We recognise the importance of exiting the grey list, not only for our national interest but also for the global community’s confidence in our financial systems. “All hands must therefore be on deck to ensure the realisation of these objectives,” the Minister added.

She explained that Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen its AML/CFT regime are aimed at demonstrating the country’s dedication to upholding international standards. “We are committed to implementing the necessary reforms to safeguard Nigeria’s financial integrity and foster global confidence in our economy,” Uzoka-Anite said.

The Minister assured that the government is committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency and cooperation in its efforts to exit the grey list.

“We are confident that our collective efforts will yield positive results and further strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global economy, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration.”

As Nigeria continues on its path towards compliance, the successful removal from the grey list will not only bolster investor confidence and unlock new economic opportunities but also demonstrate the country’s dedication to upholding international standards and promoting a safer, more transparent global financial system.

