Nigeria To Exit FATF’ Grey List Q2, 2025 – Cardoso

Given positive yields from the federal government’s financial reforms, the country will exit the Financial Action Task Force( FATF) grey list by the second quarter of 2025, Central Bank Governor Mr Olayemi Cardoso assured on Tuesday.

To return the country to the FATF’s clean slate, Cardoso while addressing the media in Lagos at the end of 298 session of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of CBN in addition hinted at CBN impeding drastic measures to address perceived cash shortages in the system ahead of yuletide season.

This came as MPC, for the umpteenth time decided, by unanimous decision of all twelve members, to raise the lending rate ( MPR) by 25 basis points to 27.50% from 27.25% September position, against the backdrop of persistent inflationary pressure. It retained the asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +500 -100 basis points retained the Cash Reserves Ratio of Deposit Money Banks (DMB) at 50% and merchant banks at 16% and left the liquidity ratio at 30%.

Speaking about the efforts to get the country off FATF’s grey list, Cardoso said:” We are collaborating more. We are ensuring that our Anti- anti-money laundering (AML) processes and procedures work effectively and that, where sanctions need to be applied, they are applied, and we will not stop doing that.

“We are also enhancing our regulatory frameworks and ensuring that we are going around to see that the relative players are operating the way they are meant to be. Of course, we are deepening international cooperation, which is very important, to ensure that we are out there, understanding what the expectations are from FATF and the ancillary bodies; and making sure that we are well-endowed to meet their expectations.

“With that all in view, our expectation, quite frankly, is that by the second quarter of 2025, we should exit the FATF grey list”.

On the seeming drought of cash in the system with the approach of Christmas and yuletide season celebration, he said a decision with respect to that will be announced by the bank soon and urged Nigerians to watch out.

” With respect to cash specifically, we’re ensuring that all the Deposit Money Banks( DMBs) are getting all the cash that they require. We’re ensuring that is happening. We’re having regular dialogue between the Central Bank branches and the cash money central banks all over the place to ensure that is happening and that there are no gaps.

“We are also doing spot checks, and a lot is coming out of those spot checks. And we’re not relenting in applying the sanctions where we have to do so”.

“I think some of that has actually been announced in the recent past. And of course, the cash buffers are going into the yuletide season. I believe that you should expect that there may be some ad hoc measures that will come during this Christmas season.

“I would just say you should watch that space. It will happen. We are concerned. We do not want people to suffer unduly because of a number of distortions.

“I can’t talk about all of them here now, but a number of distortions, which we are working very hard to ensure we get on top of. Yes, and you’ve rightly pointed out that we’re going into a typically high-demand season. We will do what we can to ensure that certain initiatives are taken to bridge that tide until after the yuletide season”, said the CBN governor.

“Offering background on what informed MPC’s decision to tighten further, he said there were renewed inflationary pressures as the headline food and core measures rose year on year in October 2024.

“The committee was particularly concerned that all three measures also eased up on a month-on-month basis. Suggesting the persistence of price pressures with attendant adverse effects on income and welfare of citizens. Members, therefore, agreed unanimously, to remain focused on addressing price developments”

“While food prices remain a key contributor to the optic, members commended the efforts of the federal government for the improved security especially in the North- East of the country which will likely improve food production”.

“The committee also noted the role of rising energy prices on the general price level due to its impact on factors of production. The recent increase in the price of premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has also impacted the cost of production and distribution of food items and manufactured goods.

“The committee was optimistic that the full deregulation of the downstream sub-sector of the petroleum industry, would eliminate scarcity and stabilise price levels in the short to medium term”, he said.

Responding to the question on Naira instability and its persistent weakening against other major currencies, Cardoso said the country’s currency had shown a level of stability.

“I want to make the distinction between the value of a currency, and the stability of a currency. I think there are two separate things.

They are closely interrelated, but they are two separate things. Okay, for us, we always talk about the stability of currency and the stability of prices. And we will never get tired of talking about it because that is the reason for having the Central Bank of Nigeria.

CBN is there to provide stability. Stability helps you to plan. And we do all we can with all the tools available. And, there are multiple tools, including ensuring that people who are trying to gain the system stay away from it and sanctioning those with bad behaviour, a whole host of different things.

Okay, to ensure their stability. If you measure stability, between June and now, you’ll find out it has been stable. The currency has been stable. Now, we go to the value of the currency, okay? And again, this is something I’ve made reference to at previous times, in various fora. Quite frankly, isn’t determined by any one entity.

Because ours is , to manage volatility and to manage how the currency pans out and to keep stability and price stability. But you cannot get away from the fundamentals of an economy in determining the strength of a currency.

You cannot. You can wish it away, and it’s not going to go anywhere. At the end of the day, all the various indices that go towards determining the strength of your currency include, demand and supply, balance of payments, and I must not hesitate here and say that if you listen to my communique, very positive, very positive balance of payments uptick in the recent quarters, very positive and that’s a sign of good things to come if it continues at that level.

Those are the things that at the end of the day, determine the value of your currency- fiscal deficits, and things of that nature. And of course, something that we should never take for granted- our own appetite for foreign goods. And I think this is an excellent opportunity for us as Nigerians to look at our economy and to say, let us have more interest in buying local goods and shunning importation”, he counselled.

