The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said Nigeria is set to end the importation of fertilisers as increased private-sector investment strengthens domestic production capacity positions Nigeria as a hub for value-added oil and gas products

Saidu Mohammed, the Chief Executive of NMDPRA, made this disclosure on Monday during an inspection tour of Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemicals Limited in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to him, the scale of ongoing expansion projects across the fertiliser and petrochemical subsector makes continued reliance on imports unnecessary, noting that Nigeria is preparing to begin exporting urea within the next two years.

“With the level of expected output, Nigeria is set to commence the export of urea by 2028 as part of efforts to position the country as a major hub for value-added oil and gas products,” he said.

The visit formed part of a three-day tour by the NMDPRA chief to assess selected midstream and downstream oil and gas facilities across Rivers State.

He added that the Federal Government is deliberately driving a strategy to transform Nigeria into a regional centre for petroleum-based derivatives, with the midstream segment playing a central role in achieving that objective.

The NMDPRA boss said, “The midstream segment of the oil and gas industry is a massive one that requires significant investment.

“We need between $30 billion and $50 billion today if Nigeria is to be properly positioned as a hub, not only for oil and gas but also for secondary derivatives.”

He explained that expansion projects at major fertiliser plants, including Indorama and Dangote Fertiliser, would dramatically increase local output and eliminate the need for imports.

“Value-added products like fertilisers and urea are things Nigeria has no business importing,” Mohammed said.

“With the expansions currently underway, I am confident that within the next 24 months, Nigeria will be exporting urea, which is where we should be.”

Mohammed added that boosting domestic production would strengthen Nigeria’s non-oil export base, conserve foreign exchange, and support agricultural productivity across the country.