Nigeria To Earn N812bn From Soybeans Production, Export

Nigeria is expected to earn an average of N812 million ($560.25 million) from its projected 1.35 million tonnes of soybeans before the end of the year.

This follows demand by China, Nepal, India and Pakistan. The price of soybeans per tonne ranges from approximately $415 per metric tonne in international markets and N1.1 million per tonne as production is forecast to increase by 14 per cent or 189,000 tonnes before the end of the year.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected an output of 1.35 million tonnes for the 2024/25 agricultural year, a 14 per cent increase from the 1.16 million tonnes in 2024 and 29 per cent increase from the 960,843 tonnes output in 2023.

Also, it further projects steady growth, with production expected to reach 1.5 million metric tonnes by 2026. Meanwhile , the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has reaffirmed its commitment to boosting Nigeria’s agricultural exports through improved quality production and compliance with global standards.

The Executive Director, NEPC, Mrs Nonye Ayeni, explained at a workshop on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) for smallholder soybean farmers in Yola that the council had identified soybeans as Adamawa’s strategic crop, noting that poor access to improved seeds and low yields hinder productivity and export potential.

Ayeni, represented by the North-East Regional Coordinator, Mr Anani Egon, said the training aligns with NEPC’s goal of empowering smallholder farmers for international market competitiveness.

Ayeni added: “Soybean has been selected as Adamawa’s focus crop under the One State One Product (OSOP) initiative to improve competitiveness and global export readiness. The workshop aims to equip farmers with modern practices that enhance productivity, sustainability, and compliance with international export standards.”

She noted that NEPC was collaborating with the Soybean Farmers Association of Nigeria to develop farmer clusters for improved quality production and export capacity.

She commended the Adamawa Government for supporting farmers and urged participants to adopt best practices to make the state a hub for quality soybean exports.

Recall that Indian importers had complained that the country’s soybeans were being shipped out to India through Niger Republic with falsified documents. It was revealed that the misuse of import documents for soybean shipments into India has been threatening the integrity of the country’s import processes.

According to an Indian exporter, Aarjun Aarav, there had been credible information suggesting that certain importers were using deceptive means to bypass customs duties with falsified documents The exporter explained that it was on record that Niger Republic does not produce soybeans, noting that Nigeria produces soybeans in large quantities.

He stressed that an urgent letter to the Department of Plant Protection, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India had been written to curtail the sharp practice.

Aarav said: “Of particular concern is the misuse of phytosanitary certificates and other relevant documents purportedly from the Niger Republic to obtain duty exemptions on soybean imports.

“It has become evident that these soybean shipments originate from Nigeria, where customs duties are applicable for soybean imports into India.The use of counterfeit documents not only poses a threat to the revenue of the Indian Government but also raises significant concerns about biosecurity and quality standards.

“The authenticity of the product’s origin and its quality checks can no longer be guaranteed, potentially jeopardising the safety and health of consumers.”

In the wake of these disconcerting revelations, the exporter implored the Department of Plant Protection to take immediate action, calling for a comprehensive investigation to trace back recent soybean imports documented as originating from the Niger Republic.

He said this investigation aimed to identify the entities responsible for the use of fraudulent documentation. The exporter also urged the department to take stringent action against the entities found guilty of using fraudulent documentation, adding that legal measures should be implemented to deter such activities in the future.

Also, Aarav emphasised the importance of enhancing monitoring mechanisms to prevent similar incidents in the future, stressing that tightening control over the import process will ensure that fraudulent practices are promptly detected and prevented.