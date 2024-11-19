Nigeria To Domicile Safety, Security Training, Cut Costs

Share

The aviation sector in Nigeria could save several millions of dollars spent on overseas aviation security and safety training as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, and the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, highlighted government’s dedication to supporting innovation in aviation safety and capacity building.

Although not a training school for pilots, it was estimated as far back as 2016 that Nigeria spent a whopping N6.3 billion annually to have her crew go for recurrent pilot trainings overseas.

This, according to a 2014 report published by the Federal Government, is because of a lack of simulator aircraft to train Nigerian pilots locally.

It is not exactly known how much the country would be saving by having aviation security and safety training in the country, but it is expected to drastically reduce costs.

Consequently, the various aviation agencies would begin to train and develop manpower capacity in the country with the set up of Prime Atlantic Safety Services (PASS) in Ipara, Ogun State which is a leading Nigerian firm specialising in aviation security, maritime, and safety training.

Keyamo, during a tour of facilities at the training institution, commended the institution’s role in advancing safety training within Nigeria’s aviation and maritime sectors, emphasizing the importance of local expertise in safeguarding the nation’s airspace and waterways.

“The Federal Government is committed to fostering partnerships that elevate the standards of safety and training in aviation.

Our collaboration with pioneering institutions like PASS signifies our focus on not only local but globally competitive aviation standards,” he stated.

