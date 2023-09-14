Nigeria to Collaborate With South Korea on Energy

The Federal Gov- ernment has said Nigeria will collaborate with South Korea on various aspects of the energy sector. It stated that the collaboration would include the adoption of low-carbon technologies; promotion of renewable energy deployment, and development of sustainable energy policies.

It added that the collaboration would contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promote climate resilience. Minister for Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who attended the ongoing Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Ministerial Conference 2023 in Busan, Korea, disclosed the planned collaboration.

The Conference has the theme: “Just Energy Transition and Agricultural Transformation in Africa.” It was jointly organized by KOAFEC and AfDB (Africa Development Bank. He shared the insights on his official X page for- merly Twitter yesterday. He identified areas where Nigeria could benefit from the summit.

He said: “Energy Security which allows participants to address issues related to energy security, including diversification of energy sources, reducing dependency on fossil fuels, and promoting renewable energy. This will enable us to explore partnerships and strategies to enhance our energy security and reduce vulnerability to price fluctuations and supply disruptions.

“Sustainable Development: Energy plays a vital role in achieving sustainable development goals, such as poverty reduction, improved healthcare, education, and economic growth. The conference provides a platform to discuss sustainable energy solutions, including renewable energy technologies, energy efficiency measures, and clean cooking solutions, which can contribute to our sustainable development agenda.

“The conference also serves as a platform for promoting investment opportunities in the energy sector. This can result in increased foreign direct investment, job creation, and technology transfer in the energy sector.”

He added: “Knowledge Sharing and Capacity Building: The conference facilitates knowledge-sharing and capacity-building initiatives between South Korean and African countries It allows for the exchange of best practices, experiences, and expertise in energy planning, policy development, and implementation.

Our country can benefit from South Korea’s advanced technologies and strategies for energy development, which can help build local capacity and strengthen institutional frameworks. “Clean Energy Transition: With the increasing global focus on mitigating climate change, the conference provides a platform for discussions on clean energy transition.”