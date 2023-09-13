Nigeria To Collaborate With S/Korea On Energy Sector – FG

The Federal Government has said Nigeria will collaborate with South Korea on various aspects of the energy sector.

It stated that the collaboration will include the adoption of low-carbon technologies, promotion of renewable energy deployment, and development of sustainable energy policies.

It added that the collaboration will contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promote climate resilience.

Minister for Power, Adebayo Adelabu who attended the ongoing Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Ministerial Conference 2023 in Busan, Korea, disclosed the planned collaboration.

The Conference has the theme: “Just Energy Transition and Agricultural Transformation in Africa.” It was jointly organized by KOAFEC and AfDB (Africa Development Bank.

He shared the insights on his official X page formerly Twitter on Wednesday.

He identified areas where Nigeria could benefit from the summit.

He said, “Energy Security which allows participants to address issues related to energy security, including diversification of energy sources, reducing dependency on fossil fuels, and promoting renewable energy. This will enable us to explore partnerships and strategies to enhance our energy security and reduce vulnerability to price fluctuations and supply disruptions.

“Sustainable Development: Energy plays a vital role in achieving sustainable development goals, such as poverty reduction, improved healthcare, education, and economic growth. The conference provides a platform to discuss sustainable energy solutions, including renewable energy technologies, energy efficiency measures, and clean cooking solutions, which can contribute to our sustainable development agenda.

” Investment Opportunities: The conference also serves as a platform for promoting investment opportunities in the energy sector. This can result in increased foreign direct investment, job creation, and technology transfer in the energy sector.”

He added, “Knowledge Sharing and Capacity Building: The conference facilitates knowledge-sharing and capacity-building initiatives between South Korean and African countries It allows for the exchange of best practices, experiences, and expertise in energy planning, policy development, and implementation. Our country can benefit from South Korea’s advanced technologies and strategies for energy development, which can help build local capacity and strengthen institutional frameworks.

“Clean Energy Transition: With the increasing global focus on mitigating climate change, the conference provides a platform for discussions on clean energy transition.”

The minister stated that the KOAFEC 2023 Ministerial Conference on Energy was important as it would facilitate dialogue, cooperation, and partnerships between South Korea and African countries in various sectors including the energy sector.

He added that it would address key energy challenges, promote sustainable development, attract investment, foster knowledge sharing, and support the clean energy transition in Africa.

“The conference provides an opportunity for policymakers, ministers, and representatives from both regions to discuss and address key challenges and opportunities related to energy development and sustainability,” he said.