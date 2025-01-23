New Telegraph

January 23, 2025
Nigeria To Bid For 2031 African Games Hosting Rights

Nigeria has indicated interest in hosting the 2031 African Games, following a meeting between the National Sports Commission’s Chairman, Shehu Dikko, and African Union Commissioner, Minata Samara Cessounma, at the recently concluded Interregional African Ministerial meeting in Banjul, Gambia.

Although the interest remains unofficial, without a formal bid, the NSC Chairman himself revealed his meeting with the African Union Commissioner explored the possibility of hosting the games in 2031.

Nigeria last hosted the games 22 years ago in Abuja. The country has not hosted a major international sporting event since the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2019.

Nigeria has been fazed by infrastructural deficits as it struggles to maintain its facilities to meet international standards.

