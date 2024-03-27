Nigeria To Bid For 2030 Commonwealth Games –Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh, has announced Nigeria’s intention to bid for the hosting rights of the Commonwealth Games in 2030. He emphasised that Nigeria possesses all the necessary resources to successfully host the tournament.

Senator Enoh highlighted the absence of African countries as host nations for the Games since its inception in 1930, calling it a significant omission for the continent. Speaking at the Post-All African Games Press Conference at the Media Center of Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, he expressed his determination to see Nigeria become the first African country to host the event, despite not being in office at that time. He revealed plans to present a proposal to the Presidency to kick-start preparations for hosting the Games in 2030.