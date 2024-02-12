Nigeria To Become Third Most Populous Nation By 2050

As China braces itself for a population meltdown that will affect the country losing its most vibrant nation status to India, a demographic revolution is taking place on the mainland of Africa.

According to the American Statistical Association, a population explosion is on the African mainland. Africa’s population is anticipated to rise from its current 1.2 billion to between 3.4 billion and 5.6 billion by the end of this century.

Nigeria, which is now the sixth most vibrant nation encyclopedically, is anticipated to catch the US and become the third most vibrant nation by 2050.

The UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs Population Division demographers anticipate that half of the global population growth encyclopedically between now and 2050 will be in Africa.

According to this source, the fastest population growth encyclopedically will be in India, Nigeria, Congo, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, the United States, Uganda, and Indonesia. UN demographers also anticipate the populations of 26 African countries to double during the same period.

The population explosion in Africa is being in tandem with a significant decline in fertility rates in 83 countries. Europe, interestingly enough, has the smallest fertility rate of around 1.6 births per woman, and its current fertility rate falls well below the 2.1 births demanded for population relief.

Europe, like China, thus, is passing a population meltdown. Smaller births mean smaller youthful people and an expanding geriatric population with all that’s inferred in such a demographic shift.

As the US and Europe prepare to strain security at their borders to stem the inflow of migrants fleeing their home countries in the hunt for a better life, Africans are frequently targeted for some of the most brutal treatment at their borders.

Reports are that African settlers are being beaten and drowned trying to enter Europe.

During the Donald Trump administration, blacks from Haiti and Africa were told that people from countries like theirs weren’t drunk in America.

The Trump Administration made it veritably clear that America had a clear preference for melanin-challenged ethnical groups, rather than Europe.

Caribbean countries that are presently passing demographic shifts favouring Asian majorities should consider encouraging African migration into the Caribbean to ensure that people of African origins continue to be mature in the islets of the Caribbean.

This new voluntary Middle Passage of Africans to the Caribbean and vice versa would go a long way in uniting a family divided for centuries by the Atlantic Ocean.

Perhaps the time has come for black politicians on both sides of the Atlantic to stop paying lip service to the Pan-African conception and actually produce an ocean or air-ground to move people and products between Africa and the Caribbean.

European slave dealers did it between the 16th the 19th centuries and reaped phenomenal financial prices.

Our great and reverenced ancestor and prophet Marcus Garvey left an illustration with his Black Star Line design. Prophet Garvey imagined black people retaining vessels that could move people and products throughout the black world.

However, also the 67 apparently independent nations of Africa and the Caribbean have no reason for not being suitable to make on his accomplishment, If one man with a vision could negotiate what our recognized ancestors envisaged.

It’s a reproach that the Caribbean is an economic voyage boat destination but to date, none of the voyage liners plying the Caribbean route is possessed by Caribbean or African governments.

With a little imagination, Caribbean and African governments could open up a new Middle Passage voyage service travelling between the Caribbean and Brazil and the African mainland.

The ancestors of black people in Brazil and the Caribbean were transported by vessels from Africa and we, their descendants, can be transported back to the African mainland by vessels.

This is a part of the Garvey vision that still awaits fulfilment. Current demographic trends easily suggest that the future will be both black and unheroic.

Africans and Asians will be the most multitudinous ethnical groups encyclopedically.

As Europe’s population declines, Caucasians may decide to form new alliances with other ethnical groups, especially those enjoying lower melanin than Africans. Chinese, Indians, Japanese, and Hispanics may be grafted into the Caucasian camp in the US and in Europe.

Anti-blackness could be one of the unifying factors that brings all these ethnical groups into a working coalition.

African and Caribbean nations can continue to shoot themselves in the bottom by erecting alliances with their literal adversaries or we can complete the work of our great Pan-African ancestors by forging lesser cooperation and concinnity among the global black collaborative.

“We can either continue to spend our hard-earned plutocrats erecting up other ethnical communities or we can start erecting a manufacturing base to supply ourselves with the goods we need to survive.

“We can allow ourselves to fall further before in the knowledge revolution or we can upgrade our literacy institutions to a world-class position, therefore empowering our youthful people to be originators and formulators of new goods and services.

“We can continue to be suicidally naïve in allowing that history can not repeat itself and that there can not be another scramble for Africa and the Caribbean, or we can mileage ourselves of some of the state-of-the-art service tackle available to defend our land millions from foreign aggression.”