‘Nigeria to become net exporter of petroleum products by 2024’

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, has said Nigeria is ready to become a net exporter of petroleum products by 2024.

He stated that this is within sight and is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s objective of delivering immediate benefits of sufficient in-country volumes while creating export revenue. Kyari spoke yesterday at the Energy and Labour Summit in Abuja organised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

He stated that as a resource-dependent country, Nigeria should not be exporting 100 per cent of its crude as it does at present. He said: “Today, we export 100 per cent of our productions, no resource-dependent country does this and that is why we must deliver on our mandate. I don’t want to speak about it; when it is done, you will see it.

“So, I don’t want to tell you we are going to revamp our refineries. That is too much of PowerPoint talks. So, itvwill be done and you will see it. I don’t want to speak about it; we are tired of speaking about it.

“But what we must achieve is that this country must be a net exporter of petroleum products and this is within sight.”

“I strongly believe now, without giving you a date so that people don’t get angry again, but in 2024, this country will become a net exporter of petroleum products.”

Furthermore, Kyari advocated for a shift in emphasis, particularly within mass transportation, and underscored the pressing requirement to integrate the widespread utilisation of compressed natural gas (CNG) in this sector.

He stated that this aligns with the Federal Government’s strategic direction, which prioritises gas as a pivotal fuel for the energy transition.