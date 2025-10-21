Nigeria To Adopt 10 Turkish Crop Varieties To Tackle Food Insecurity

The Federal Government has announced plans to adopt crop varieties from Türkiye as part of efforts to boost food production and combat food insecurity across Nigeria.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this during the 2025 World Food Forum Global “Seeds to Foods” Exhibition organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in Rome, Italy.

According to Kyari, the initiative is a collaboration under the FAO–Türkiye–Nigeria South–South Cooperation Programme, designed to enhance dryland farming, strengthen food security, reduce poverty, and promote sustainable agricultural practices. The programme, he noted, currently focuses on Borno State.

Kyari revealed that the project has introduced 10 Turkish crop varieties alongside five local Nigerian varieties, conducted 219 field demonstrations and 14 seed multiplication plots, and tested three sowing windows, identifying October 15 as the optimal date for higher yields.

“We see great potential to scale up this initiative, not only to improve livelihoods in Borno State but also to position Nigeria as a regional hub for the production and export of these high-value crops,” the Minister said.

“With our vast arable land, entrepreneurial farmers, and the support of FAO, Türkiye, and other partners, we can unlock new markets and drive inclusive agricultural growth. When we strengthen our seeds, we strengthen our farmers; when we secure our seeds, we secure our nation’s future.”

He added that the programme emphasizes knowledge exchange, capacity building, and infrastructure development, including irrigation systems to support dry-season farming.

The project has so far produced 7.5 tonnes of seed, including 684 kg of newly introduced legumes such as chickpeas and lentils. It has also trained 186 participants—including 55 women—through technical sessions and exchange visits to Türkiye on seed processing, value addition, and post-harvest management. The programme invested USD 200,000 in training, field demonstrations, and institutional development, alongside the installation of boreholes and field equipment.

Kyari reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a resilient and competitive seed system, which he described as a critical pillar of Nigeria’s agricultural transformation.

“Our pursuit of food sovereignty depends on the strength of the systems we build and the consistency of the actions we take,” he stated.

“To sustain this progress, we must continue to promote policies that foster transparency, innovation, and private sector participation; invest in research and development for climate-resilient, high-yielding varieties; strengthen certification systems; and empower institutions such as the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) to deliver certified, high-quality seeds for national and regional markets.”