Nigeria: Time To Re-invent Our Democratic Structure

“It was about 500 BC that many cities adopted the Greek democracy, which was all together new in the history of the world. Their cities were small enough to enable the people to meet togeth- er and make decisions” ––H.A. Clement (The Story of the Ancient World)

Lest we forget, this year, 2024 marks the 25th of Nigeria’s unbroken democratic governance, outside the iron-grip of military despotism. Ordinarily, we should have several reasons to celebrate such an historic achievement. That is, for those of us still lucky to be alive amidst the increasing challenges of bloodletting insecurity, economic hardship, the screaming storm of tribal sentiment and nepotistic appointments, and youth unemployment leading to the querulous ‘jappa syndrome’. Not left out of course, is the low quality delivery especially considering the critical sectors of infrastructural development, education and healthcare delivery.

The source of serious concern therefore, is whether these should be the “dividends of democracy” or not. So, given the dark political background of the current system of government that deliberately foists preventable, economic hard- ship on the masses of the people, it is high time that we re-invented the political structure to favour the led majority. Put simply, the type of democracy we presently practise is not in our best interest and cannot propel the machinery of govern- ment forward. And that is because the government is not there as a pro- tective and providing father-figure for those expected to be the greatest beneficiaries. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, democracy is a state governed under a system of government by the people, especially the rule of the majority.

It also means that it is a government, especially one in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly, or indirectly through a system of representation, usually involving periodically held free elections. While the word “democracy” has also been variously described as a system of government by the whole population, or all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives”, it is also perceived as a system of parliamentary democracy. On his part, democracy was also echoed by the former US President, Abraham Lincoln (of blessed memory), as spoken at Gettysburg, to honour the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in order to that “ the government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth”.

But as Nigeria spends its 25th year of unbroken democracy there are several questions literally beg- ging for answers. Has the Human Development Index (HDI) vis-à-vis the quality of life of the average Nigerian improved or not over the past 25 years? Is he performing his duties under a safer operational environment? Has he access to more nutritious food and safe, potable water? Has he been able to provide such to all members of his family?

Have the children benefitted from quality education and healthcare delivery? What, in specific terms can he point to as what the government has pro- vided for him and members of his family over the decades? With the empirical evidences on ground is there guarantee for a brighter future for him and his siblings? Good enough, the answers to these questions are not far-fetched. For instance, as at 1999 the poverty rate in Nigeria, according to the World Bank was 11.8% but it has since escalated to 38.8% in 2024.

In the 2023 Global Hunger Index, Nigeria ranked 109th out of the 125 countries showing that the level of hunger that is serious. While the number of out-of- school children was put at 7.018million two and a half decades ago, it has jumped up to 20 million, according to UNESCO. Unemployment which refers to the share of the labor force that is without work but available for and seeking employment stood at 3.90 % in 1999 but has gone beyond 5.76% as at 2024.

With all these disturbing statistics, there is clear evidence that the impact of governance on the quality of life of the citizenry, especially the poor has been on the negative side. That is not to say that there have not been some achievements made to improve on governance by the past administrations.

For instance, under the administration of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo there was establishment of the telecom sector, the commercialization of NEPA to PHCN by unbundling it into 18 successor companies on July 1, 2005, the dualization of some roads , the establishment of EFCC, the launching of NIGCOM and sending of high profile Nigerians to jail for corrupt practices. On a general note, there was the securing of life and property of the citizens in line with Section 14 (2), (b) of the 1999 constitution as enshrined. On his part, former President Umar Yar’Adua had a pragmatic vision on food security, wealth creation, transport infrastructure, power and energy.

Others included land reforms, security, and education. But due to his illness and death, the administration was unable to realise his seven-point agenda. But history will remember him as a man of peace by instituting the amnesty programme for the Niger Delta militants; and also a man of the people who reduced the cost of premium motor spirit. Against all odds of the well-conceived listless lies connived against him by a crop of self-serving power poachers, it is on record that under Goodluck Jonathan’s administra- tion, Nigeria rebased its gross do- mestic product for the first time in over a decade. It thereby became the largest economy in Africa by overtaking South Africa and Egypt.

The Jonathan administration accrued over $454 billion while in office from oil revenue.Proceeds from Nigeria’s non-oil exports rose to 2.97 billion by the end of 2013, up from 2.3 billion in 2010. As a patriot and believer in a peaceful and prosperous nation, he did his best by the promotion and practice of true democracy by creating an enabling environ- ment. That was in addition to the conduct of free and fair elections in the country, including the 2011 poll which was adjudged to be the most credible election of its magnitude that has ever been conducted in the country, though it was not without its flaws.

Apart from the giant steps taken in the fertile field of agriculture that dealt a death-blow to the fertilizer merchants and dealing directly with the farmers at the grassroots he saw to the liberalization of the press and guaranteeing the freedom of speech in a country where the stifling of the press and suppression of the. The initiation of the Youth Enterprise with Innovation in Nigeria (YOUWIN) programme succeeded in generating over 100,000 jobs for innovative unemployed youths across the country in the course of three years.

Under his administration, Nigerians became fully integrated into the international e-commerce community with the approval and reinclusion of Nigeria as one of the Paypal-compliant countries. But how do we assess the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari within the context of the dictates of democracy and the current pitiable socio-economic quagmire being faced by millions of Nigerians? Time will tell.