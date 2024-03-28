Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As National Grid Collapses Again

Nigeria has been thrown into darkness again following the collapse of the national grid on Thursday.

It was learnt that the area centrally managed from Osogbo, Osun State, suffered a collapse at about 4:30 pm.

The development caused a lot of socal, domestic and business upheavals as many millions of homes and businesses were thrown into darkness.

It was learnt that the grid output at about 4 pm was 2984megewatts, the 21 plans on the national grid had zero output as of 5 pm.

A notice from one of the distribution companies to residents of Prestige in Lagos confirmed the grid collapse.

It read: “Dear Prestige customers, the current outage is as a result of a system collapse of the national grid. The power system stakeholders are working to restore supply as soon as possible. Please bear with us.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had yet to react to the development as of the time of filing the story.

The incessant grid collapses in Nigeria and the consequent economic losses and other hazzles have become worrisome.

It would be recalled that on February, 4, 2024, the nation witnessed a grid collapse.

The national grid had both totally and partially collapsed many times in 2023. It collapsed on December 11, September 14, and September 19, 2023, among many other collapses in the year but were later restored.

There are also reports that the national grid has collapsed for about 200 collapses since 2010. Sources claimed that in 2010, there were 42 total and partial grid crashes; 19 in 2011; 24 in 2012; and in 2013, 24 total and partial power system collapses.

TCN had in a past report confirmed that Nigeria had 46 grid collapses between 2017 to 2022.

In a past post on its verified X handle, it stated that data showed that there were a series of grid collapses over the past six years. It stated that in 2017, there were a total of 15 grid collapses, and 12 grid collapses in 2018.

It added that in 2019, there were 9 grid collapses; in 2020, there were 4 grid collapses, and in 2021, only 2 grid collapses. It stated that in 2022, there were 4 grid collapses.