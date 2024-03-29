Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As National Grid Collapses Again

Nigeria was yesterday thrown into darkness following the collapse of the national grid. It was learnt that the area centrally managed from Osogbo, Osun State, suffered a collapse at about 4:30 pm. The development caused a lot of social, domestic and business upheavals as many millions of homes and businesses were adversely affected.

It was learnt that the grid output at about 4pm was 2984 megawatts, the 21 plans on the national grid had zero output as of 5pm. A notice from one of the distribution companies to residents of Prestige in Lagos confirmed the grid collapse.

It read: “Dear Prestige customers, the current outage is as a result of a system collapse of the national grid. The power system stakeholders are working to restore supply as soon as possible. Please bear with us.”