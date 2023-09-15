Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness After 421 Days of Electricity Stability

Nigeria was yesterday thrown into a blackout following the collapse of the National Grid. The development led to the disruption of socio-economic activities across the nation.

This current national grid collapse was the first time since after July 20, 2022; that the nation witnessed total system collapse. However, on September 25, 2022, power generation on the system crashed to 38MW from about 3,700MW.

Sources revealed that the power supply from the National Grid, operated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), allegedly dropped to 0MW of electricity as of 7 a.m. yesterday from 4,355.2 MW on Wednesday.

As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, TCN was unable to transmit power to the eleven (11) electricity distribution companies (DisCOs). Data revealed the following distribution companies (DisCos) received zero power allocation: Ibadan DisCo, (oMW) Benin (0), Abuja DisCos (0MW), Ikeja DisCo (0MW), EKO DisCo (0MW), Jos DisCo (0MW), Enugu DisCo (0MW), Kano DisCo (0MW), Port Harcourt DisCo (0MW) and Yola DisCo (0MW).

It was further gathered that the electricity generating plants in Nigeria dropped to OMW. They included Afam VI (gas/ steam), Olorunsogo (gas), Jebba (hydro), Dadinkowa G.S (hydro), Delta (gas), Geregu (gas), Geregu NIPP (gas), Ibom Power (gas), and Okpai (gas/steam).

Meanwhile, TCN attributed the system collapse to a fire outbreak. General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement said the system collapse occurred after a fire incident on Kainji/Jebba 330kV line 2.

She added that it was being investigated, with the view to forestalling future occurrence and invariably further strengthening the grid. According to her, the incident notwithstanding, TCN was determined to continue to do its best to ensure grid stability.

However, the power supply was later restored many hours after the collapse of the national grid. Meanwhile, the Federal Government has confirmed that the National Grid collapse was caused by a fire outbreak on the Kainji/ Jebba 330 kilovolt (kV) line.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on his verified X handle, formerly Twitter, corroborated the reason adduced by TCN for the blackout. According to him, the fire led to about 356.63MW generation loss.

He stated that the fire has been fully arrested “and over half of the connections are now up and the rest will be fully restored in no time.”