Nigeria Thrash Zambia To Seal Second Win At Hockey AFCON

Nigeria’s men’s hockey team continued their impressive run at the ongoing Africa Hockey Cup of Nations 2025 in Egypt, defeating Zambia 5–1 in their third group-stage match on Day 3 of the tournament.

The victory marked Nigeria’s second win in three matches, keeping their hopes alive for a semifinal spot in the prestigious continental championship.

The West Africans showed remarkable dominance and tactical discipline throughout the encounter, outclassing their Zambian opponents with fluid attacking play and solid defensive coordination.

Nigeria started brightly, creating several scoring opportunities in the opening minutes before finally breaking the deadlock through a well-taken field goal.

The momentum stayed with the Green Hawks as they added two more goals before halftime, effectively controlling possession and dictating the pace of the game.