Nigeria Targets Pakistan, Nepal Markets With N932bn Soybeans

Nigeria is targeting markets in Pakistan,Nepal and India with 1.5 million tonnes of soybeans valued at $690 million in 2026.

Findings revealed that the countries are demanding for Nigerian non-GMO, high-protein soybeans as price hit $460 per tonnes as at February 27, making Nigeria to emerge as a key supplier of the beans for Pakistan’s growing livestock and edible oil sector.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), government had projected an output of 1.5 million tonnes for the 2025/26 agricultural year, a 14 per cent increase from the 1.16 million tonnes in 2024 and 29 per cent increase from the 960,843 tonnes output in 2023.

Also, it further projects steady growth, with production expected to reach 1.5 million metric tonnes by 2026. Recall that Indian importers had complained that the country’s soybeans were being shipped out to India through Niger Republic with falsified documents.

It was revealed that the misuse of import documents for soybean shipments into India has been threatening the integrity of the country’s import processes.

According to an Indian exporter, Aarjun Aarav, there had been credible information suggesting that certain importers were using deceptive means to bypass customs duties with falsified documents. The exporter explained that it was on record that Niger Republic does not produce soybeans, noting that Nigeria produces soybeans in large quantities.

He stressed that an urgent letter to the Department of Plant Protection, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India had been written to curtail the sharp practice. Aarav said: “Of particular concern is the misuse of phytosanitary certificates and other relevant documents purportedly from the Niger Republic to obtain duty exemptions on soybean imports.

“It has become evident that these soybean shipments originate from Nigeria, where customs duties are applicable for soybean imports into India. The use of counterfeit documents not only poses a threat to the revenue of the Indian Government but also raises significant concerns about biosecurity and quality standards.

“The authenticity of the product’s origin and its quality checks can no longer be guaranteed, potentially jeopardising the safety and health of consumers.”

In the wake of these disconcerting revelations, the exporter implored the Department of Plant Protection to take immediate action, calling for a comprehensive investigation to trace back recent soybean imports documented as originating from the Niger Republic.

He said this investigation aimed to identify the entities responsible for the use of fraudulent documentation. The exporter also urged the department to take stringent action against the entities found guilty of using fraudulent documentation, adding that legal measures should be implemented to deter such activities in the future.

Also, Aarav emphasised the importance of enhancing monitoring mechanisms to prevent similar incidents in the future, stressing that tightening control over the import process will ensure that fraudulent practices are promptly detected and prevented.

Meanwhile in 2025, the Federal Government launched the National Soybean Production Policy and Strategy to achieve food sovereignty, economic diversification, and harness opportunities in the soybean value chain. The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, explained that the policy would provide a clear blueprint to scale up production, drive value addition, and expand domestic and international markets.

The target is to cultivate 1 million hectares of farmland and deliver 460,000 metric tonnes of soybean grain to the market within two years. The policy aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, placing agriculture at the center of Nigeria’s economic transformation.

Nigeria currently produces 1.35 million tonnes of soybeans annually, but the national demand surpasses 2.7 million metric tonnes. The Minister emphasised the importance of soybeans as a source of essential nutrition and its potential to create jobs, improve household diets, and contribute to the economy.