Nigeria Targets N150bn Annual Income From Livestock

Share

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) says Nigeria can generate over N150bn annually through livestock exports if it complies with international livestock market standards. Executive Director Nonye Ayeni said this at the Value Chain Enhancement and Infrastructure Clinic for Effective Livestock Supply Chain and Innovative Market Orientation on Wednesday in Abuja. The clinic was organised by the Livestock Productivity Enhancement and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES).

Ayeni, represented by Macpherson Ileogben, Deputy Director, Product Development, said there was need to enhance the value chain to leverage vast opportunities in the livestock subsector which included establishing processing plants for meat, dairy and hides.

According to him, this could be through a multi-dimensional approach including research, infrastructure and policies while fostering collaboration between the government, private sector and local communities.

He said the approach would help in addressing quality concerns and implementing an animal traceability system which remains crucial for accessing the global market. Ayeni, who identify Nigeria as one of Africa’s top producer and exporters of leather, said there was high demand in Europe, Asia and North America.

The ED said in order to double the country’s exports and meet market demands, stakeholders must collectively tackle the prevailing issues in the sector.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

