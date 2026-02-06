Nigeria Targets Gas-Led Growth, Unveils Major Power, Debt Reforms

The Federal Government has declared natural gas the backbone of Nigeria’s economic transformation, unveiling sweeping reforms in power supply, domestic gas utilisation and infrastructure development as it moves to unlock the country’s vast gas reserves for national growth.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, speaking during the National Gas Day: Unlocking Nigeria’s Gas Advantage for Power, Industry and Growth session at the 9th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2026) yesterday in Abuja, said Nigeria was at a “defining moment” in the global energy transition.

Ekpo stressed that the country’s gas wealth must now translate into electricity, jobs, industrial expansion and social stability. While disclosing that Nigeria holds 210.54 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, the largest in Africa and the ninth largest globally, the minister, however, warned that reserves alone were meaningless without impact.

He said: “The true value of our gas wealth lies not in reserves alone, but in its impact on the lives and prosperity of our people.” Ekpo confirmed that the Federal Government had resolved decades-long gas-to-power debts, following presidential approval and ratification by the National Economic Council.

According to him, the move has restored confidence in Nigeria’s domestic gas market and opened the door for fresh investments in gas supply for electricity generation. He said: “This landmark achievement has restored confidence in the domestic gas market and is unlocking new investments for power generation.”

While disclosing that gas currently accounts for over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s on-grid electricity, the minister maintained that strengthening the entire gas-to-power value chain was now a national priority.