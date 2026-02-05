Nigeria Targets Gas-Led Growth As Ekpo Unveils Major Power, Debt Reforms

The Federal Government has declared natural gas the backbone of Nigeria’s economic transformation, unveiling sweeping reforms in power supply, domestic gas utilization, and infrastructure development as it moves to unlock the country’s vast gas reserves for national growth.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, speaking during the National Gas Day: Unlocking Nigeria’s Gas Advantage for Power, Industry and Growth session at the 9th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2026) on Thursday in Abuja, said Nigeria was at a “defining moment” in the global energy transition.

Ekpo stressed that the country’s gas wealth must now translate into electricity, jobs, industrial expansion, and social stability.

While disclosing that Nigeria holds 210.54 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves—the largest in Africa and the ninth largest globally—the minister warned that reserves alone were meaningless without impact.

He said: “The true value of our gas wealth lies not in reserves alone, but in its impact on the lives and prosperity of our people.”

Ekpo confirmed that the Federal Government had resolved decades-long gas-to-power debts, following presidential approval and ratification by the National Economic Council.

According to him, the move has restored confidence in Nigeria’s domestic gas market and opened the door for fresh investments in gas supply for electricity generation.

“This landmark achievement has restored confidence in the domestic gas market and is unlocking new investments for power generation.”

While disclosing that gas currently accounts for over 70 percent of Nigeria’s on-grid electricity, the minister maintained that strengthening the entire gas-to-power value chain is now a national priority.

Furthermore, Ekpo announced the successful domestication of LPG produced in-country, ending years of heavy exposure to international price volatility and improving access to clean cooking fuel.

He added that the Federal Government had completed the nationwide rollout of the Decade of Gas Free LPG Cylinder Distribution Programme across all six geopolitical zones.

“This initiative is accelerating clean cooking adoption, reducing deforestation, improving public health, and supporting our net-zero ambitions.”

Meanwhile, Coordinator of the Decade of Gas Initiative, Mr. Ed Ubong, revealed that Nigeria is targeting 12 billion cubic feet of gas per day by 2030, despite rising reservoir depletion and long-standing infrastructure bottlenecks.

According to him, Nigeria’s gas production continues to decline by between 3 and 10 percent annually, making the 12bcf/d target “very challenging,” but achievable if decline is arrested and new gas projects are brought onstream.

Ubong, who made the disclosure while speaking as a panelist during the NNPC Gas Master Plan (GMP) session themed “Driving Exponential Growth Through Value-Adding Partnerships and Cost Efficiency” at NIES, also highlighted the urgent need to expand pipeline networks and complete critical projects such as the OB3 pipeline, which could boost domestic gas consumption by 15 to 20 percent.

He stressed that the Petroleum Industry Act has created a transparent, investor-friendly framework, while the government is working with regulators and NNPC Limited to ensure cost-reflective pricing, faster licensing, and shorter project timelines.

He disclosed plans for a National Gas Infrastructure Command Centre, approved by President Bola Tinubu, to monitor and coordinate gas infrastructure nationwide, saying: “Nigeria is not just a market of promise; it is a platform of reform, resilience, and sustainable returns.”