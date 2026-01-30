Nigeria Targets $50bn Trade Volume With China By 2030

The Director-General of the Nigeria–China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr. Joseph Tegbe, has disclosed to a high-powered delegation from the Chinese Embassy that Nigeria’s ambition is to significantly scale up bilateral trade, targeting 350 billion RMB (approximately $50 billion) trade volume by 2030.

The delegation comprised Mr. Zhou Hongyou, Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Wang Yingqi, Minister Counsellor for Economic and Commercial Affairs, and other senior officials of the Embassy.

He stated that Nigerian export would represent at least 30 per cent of the to tal volume of the projected $50 billion trade. According to him, this will be achieved by leveraging the upcoming zerotariff policy and significant increase in the export of agricultural produce.

While welcoming the delegation, Tegbe reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with China and affirm the One-China principle. He also emphasized the importance of strategic economic collaboration to drive sustainable growth for Nigerian businesses.

Zhou expressed satisfaction with the growing relationship between Nigeria and China and underscored the need to explore further avenues for deepening economic and commercial cooperation especially in technology, agriculture and human capacity development.

He expressed optimism that the zero-tariff agreement will create substantial opportunities for Nigerian businesses, boost bilateral trade, and further strengthen the already robust relationship between the two countries.

The Chinese Embassy expressed their support for Nigeria’s industrialization drive, particularly in steel development and the agricultural sector. The reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing development projects across the country, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, Tegbe felicitated with the Chinese people on the forthcoming Chinese Spring Festival to mark the new Lunar Year. He affirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening cultural, diplomatic, and economic ties with the People’s Republic of China, fostering a more robust, sustainable, and mutually beneficial Nigeria–China partnership.