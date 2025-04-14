Nigeria Targets $4bn Earnings From Cocoa Export In 2026

Share

Nigerian exporters and farmers are expected to earn $4 billion (N6.2 trillion) or 13 per cent from the projected $30.2 billion global cocoa market in 2026.

The government had set a production target of 500,000 tonnes for the 2024-2025 season, which will move it into fourth place behind Ivory Coast, Ghana and Indonesia as International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) forecast that the production is expected to reach 4.8 million tonnes in 2025 season.

Although the United States Government has slammed a 21 per cent levy on cocoa coming from Nigeria and other African countries, findings revealed that Nigeria may not be affected so much as The Netherlands, Germany, France and other European countries are expected to dominate the global cocoa products market next year.

Data from International Trade Centre on goods indicated that The Netherlands imported $807.18 million worth of cocoa and cocoa preparations from Nigeria in 2024, adding that Germany purchased $400 million worth of the beans.

It was revealed that the increase in demand from confectionery, food and beverages industries had fueled the growth of cocoa products industry.

Cocoa is majorly used to make various cocoa powder, cocoa paste, cocoa butter, and cocoa liquor which are commonly available across the globe chocolates.

Recall that data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) explained that the country exported N1.54 trillion in 2024 from N171 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the country’s cocoa export rose 92 per cent from N624.71 billion in Q3 of 2024.

Also, the NBS noted that earnings rose by 73 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N890.72 billion in Q3 of 2024, while superior quality cocoa beans worth N477.95 billion and N108.09 billion were shipped to The Netherlands and Malaysia, respectively.

Also, standard quality cocoa beans worth N110.84 billion and N48.96 billion were exported to The Netherlands and Belgium respectively.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has inaugurated a Technical Implementation Committee for the 10-year National Cocoa Plan in Abuja.

According to the Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the plan aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to reduce unemployment and achieve the broader vision of a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ambassador Nura Abba Rimi, noted that Nigeria was the world’s leading cocoa producer in the 1970s but expressed worry about low productivity due to insufficient investment in the value chain, poor infrastructure, and a lack of coherent policy direction.

He urged the committee to ensure the diligent implementation of the National Cocoa Plan. She said: “As members of the technical committee, consider yourselves fortunate to have been chosen for this assignment. You need to justify the confidence placed in you by working as a team to promote industrialization in Nigeria.

Your nomination is a call to national service.” Also, Head of the Commodities and Export Department of the Ministry of Trade and Investment, Hajiya Hajara Usman, outlined how the ministry plans to achieve the over $300 billion investment in the Cocoa Plan by 2032.

“For the 10-Year National Cocoa Plan, it is expected that the Federal Government will contribute 27 per cent, the cocoa-producing states will contribute 13 per cent, local governments will provide five per cent, and the private sector will contribute 30 per cent.

“Additionally, the donor sector and the global industry will account for 25 per cent.” The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Victor Iyama, added that the initiatives would boost cocoa production, improve quality, generate additional income for farmers and contribute to overall economic growth.

He said: “Many people are now turning to cocoa farming, and with the establishment of this committee, there will be a more serious effort to drive cocoa production.”

The cocoa plan was developed through an inclusive process of collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the Cocoa Association of Nigeria, the International Cocoa Organisation, and Afrieximbank, to address the interests of all actors in the value chain, from the farm to the downstream sector.

