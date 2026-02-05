Nigeria Taps Into $7.7trn Global Halal Market

President Bola Tinubu has launched Nigeria’s National Halal Economy Strategy aimed at positioning the country to tap into the $7.7 trillion global halal market and diversify its economy.

Represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President described the unveiling of the strategy as a signal of Nigeria’s readiness to join the world in capturing a significant share of the global halal economy already embraced by leading nations, as well as to clearly define the nation’s direction within the market expected to add an estimated $1.5 billion to the country’s GDP by 2027.

Speaking on Thursday at the Presidential Villa while unveiling the Nigeria National Halal Economy Strategy, Shettima called for disciplined, inclusive and measurable action to ensure the strategy delivers jobs and shared prosperity across the country.

“It is with this sense of responsibility that I formally unveil the Nigeria National Halal Economy Strategy. This document is a declaration of our promise to meet global standards with Nigerian capacity and to convert opportunity into lasting economic value.

“What follows must be action that is disciplined, inclusive and measurable, so that this strategy delivers jobs, exports and shared prosperity across our nation,” he stated.

“It is going to be chaired by the supremely competent Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment,” the Vice President added.

Shettima outlined what he described as clear and measurable ambitions set by the strategy, including expanding halal-compliant food exports, developing pharmaceutical and cosmetic value chains, positioning Nigeria as a halal-friendly tourism destination, and mobilising ethical finance at scale by 2030.

The cumulative efforts, according to him, “are projected to unlock over twelve billion dollars in economic value, while strengthening food security, deepening industrial capacity and creating opportunities for small- and medium-sized enterprises across our states.”

Allaying concerns from those linking halal to religious affiliation, Vice President Shettima pointed out that the global halal economy has outgrown parochial interpretations.

He said: “It is no longer defined solely by faith, but by trust, through systems that emphasise quality, traceability, safety and ethical production. These principles resonate far beyond any single community.

“They speak to consumers, investors and trading partners who increasingly demand certainty in how goods are produced, financed and delivered. It is within this broader understanding that Nigeria now positions itself.”

Many advanced Western economies, the Vice President noted, have recognised the commercial and ethical appeal of the halal economy and integrated it into their export and quality-assurance systems.

He listed developed countries including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, saying they are currently among the leading producers, certifiers and exporters of halal food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and financial products.

The Vice President noted that what these developed nations have experienced confirms a simple truth: that the halal economy is a global market framework rooted in standards, safety and consumer trust, not geography or belief.

He explained that while the Nigeria National Halal Economy Strategy was the result of careful study and sober reflection, it was inspired by the commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu to diversify exports, attract foreign direct investment and create sustainable jobs across the federation.