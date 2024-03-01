Nigeria, Tanzania Top Leaderboard At Women’s T20i

With three wins from four matches, Nigeria and Tanzania are joint leaders at the ongoing Nigeria Cricket Federation Women’s T20i Invitational Tournaments at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval in Lagos. They have six points apiece.

Tanzania is leading by Net Run Rate (2.337) after losing only their first of the four games so far to Rwanda by 33 runs and has gone undefeated since then. Nigeria has the same point but with less (0.625) NRR is now condemned to win her next two matches to retain the trophy.

Rwanda has amassed four points so far and is lurking to overrun any of the two leading teams. Chairman of the Organising Committee of the event, Chuma Anosike, said the Nigerians should troop out to support the national team as the tournament enters crescendo.