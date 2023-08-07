Nigeria takes huge step, signs masterplan with aviation governing body, others

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has signed the Civil Aviation Masterplan (CAMP) with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). The Director General of Civil Aviation Nigeria, Captain Musa Nuhu, and ICAO Secretary General Mr. Juan Carlos Salaazar signed the agreement during a visit by the Nuhu to ICAO in Montreal, Canada over the weekend.

The Master Plan when implemented will further unlock opportunities in the Nigerian aviation industry.

According to Nuhu: “This is a major step in repositioning the nation’s aviation industry to attain its full potential and make significant contributions to the nation’s economic growth and development. All relevant stakeholders within and outside the aviation ecosystem will be involved in developing and implementing the CAMP.” In another development, the Director General of Civil Aviation Authority Nigeria, Captain Musa Nuhu with his Counterpart DG ANAC Benin Republic, Mr. Karl Legba, in August, signed the Aeronautical Search and Rescue (SAR) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria and Benin Republic. Captain Nuhu said at the event that “this long overdue MoU will enhance the safety of flight operations in the region.”

Also signed were the SAR Agreements between Nigeria and Togo which were signed at ANAC Togo headquarters, Lome. The Director General of Civil Aviation Nigeria, Captain Musa Nuhu, and his Togolese counterpart, Director ANAC Togo, Col. Latta Gnama signed on behalf of their countries. Captain Musa Nuhu said more SAR MoUs with neighbouring countries are expected to be signed within the next couple of weeks. “CAMP is a comprehensive plan for Nigeria, looking at all the components of the aviation industry, looking at what we have put in place, the government aviation, economic projection for Nigeria, trying to build a roadmap for us as a country for the next 10 years,” he said.

He said what it does is that every sector would know what it needs to do, the regulatory body and the industry growing at a particular rate annually, with plans to push this growth. “After the audit, the implementation will start and the good thing is that when they come to Nigeria, they are going to talk with aviation agencies, the airlines, finance people, tourism boards, customs, and others. Everything that is remotely or directly connected to the aviation industry will be involved in this. So, we can have an all-encompassing roadmap for Nigeria’s aviation industry. “If you look at the industry in Nigeria, we are under-travelled, but the sector is growing with several orders by our airlines. We need to grow the industry with the growth of our airlines. It is going to help us and also, it is a requirement and we are killing many birds with one stone,” he added. Taking a general look at the sector in Nigeria, Nuhu expressed satisfaction with the sector amid so many challenges bedevilling it.