Nigeria takes delivery of N840bn worth of wheat from Europe

A total of 2.2 million tonnes of wheat valued at N840 billion ($1.12 billion) have been imported from Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and other countries through the Lagos and Tin Can Island, Rivers and Calabar ports from January till September 2023 to ease the looming shortage. Findings revealed that Nigeria is currently battling with domestic and industrial supply shortage of the grain as high local production costs and stem borer infestation have played negative impact in wheat production since last year. Also, it was gathered that importers have been finding it difficult to get foreign exchange to meet the supply gap of 5.5 million tonnes expected before the end of the year.

Findings revealed that 252, 232 tonnes of the grain had arrived the port this month. A data obtained from AgFlow also explained that Nigeria imported 0.14 million tonnes of wheat from Canada in July 2023, followed by Poland, 64,365 tonnes; Russia, 51,080 tonnes and the United States, 27,000 tonnes, noting that total imports had reached 1.9 million tonnes between January and July 2023 as average price of the grain remained at $520 per tonne. It noted that Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Brazil had supplied 55,000 tonnes each to the country, while Estonia also exported 54,400 tonnes of the grain to Nigeria. Also, it explained that February shipments were the largest with 0.33 million tonnes. In its statistics, July shipment was 0.3 million tonnes; June, 0.26 million tonnes; May, 0.3 million tonnes; April, 0.2 million tonnes and January, 0.28 million tonnes.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position also revealed that six vessels laden with 252,232 tonnes of the grain would start offloading the consignment before the end this month at Lagos, Tincan, Calabar and Onne ports. Leading with the grain at the Lagos Port at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) is Desert Grace with 51,338 tonnes; Adam Schulte, 55,000 tonnes and Theodora, 54,780 tonnes. Also, Josepdam terminal at Tincan Island Port got Spring Jasmine laden with 37,784 tonnes, while Dinowill berth at Onne Port with 30,643 tonnes and Eleen Neptune with 22,687 tonnes at Calabar Port. Meanwhile, the National Association of Wheat Farmers, Processors and Marketers of Nigeria (WFPMN) has said that all the northern states were viable for wheat cultivation with the new varieties being developed locally.

The President of the group, Wing Cmdr. Shuaibu Hamza (rtd), said that the association was targeting the mobilisation of 50,000 youths and women in each state for wheat production. He disclosed this in Maiduguri after the group’s visit to the Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI), which has developed 17 varieties of wheat. Hamzat explained: “We got acquainted with 17 varieties of seeds that have been developed by the institute. Four of them, very fresh with high yield, maximum of about eight tonnes per hectare is highly commendable. “I am very happy to announce that with these varieties, all the states in the north are viable for wheat cultivation. Indeed, the institute has developed rainfed variety that can be cultivated during raining season. So, very soon, Nigerians will cultivate wheat both during the rainy and dry seasons. “I am also very happy to announce that the highlands in Jos in Plateau, Mambila in Taraba, and Obudu in Cross River are for wheat production with these new varieties.”

Hamza advised Nigerians to embrace wheat farming where one could get up to a million naira profit in a hectare, saying that with the present development, things would change for the better The president added that training would be provided to farmers on the new varieties by the association in collaboration with the institute. According to Hamza, the association’s aim is to boost food security and export potentials of wheat commodity in Nigeria, among others. He said that this year’s dry season wheat production would be launched at the farm of the National Grand Patron of the association and Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Garbai, adding that the Federal Government had obtained a loan worth one $163 million from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to scale up wheat production in the country. Also, according to a statement by the Director of Information in the Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, the scheme will be well executed in Jigawa State with a cultivation of 50,000 hectares of land. He noted the Federal Government also needed 10,000 hectares of land in Kebbi State for the production of wheat.