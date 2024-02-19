Nigeria Takes Bold Steps To End Child Marriage

…as national prevalence declines by 14%

Four out of every ten girls in Nigeria are married before the age of 18 years. This was revealed at the high-level National Dialogue on Ending Child Marriage hosted by the Federal Government with support from the UNFPA and UNICEF.

Child marriage remains a critical issue affecting the development and well-being of adolescent girls globally, with Nigeria ranking third in the prevalence of child brides.

Child marriage prevalence remains high in the country, with 44 per cent of girls married before the age of 18, totaling over 24 million child brides and ranking third globally.

Although recent data suggests a decline in national prevalence from 44 per cent to 30 per cent, progress has been slow and uneven, particularly affecting the poorest households, rural areas, and girls with little or no education.

Recognising the urgent need to address this challenge, stakeholders from various sectors convened at the Child Marriage Stakeholders’ Consultations to deliberate on sustainable strategies towards for child marriage in Nigeria.

At the end of the event, the stakeholders have committed to ending child marriage in Nigeria by 2030 through collective action, deepened collaboration, and the deployment of additional policies and resources at the federal, state, and community levels.

“Ensuring that girls are can raise their rights, pursue their education, and have the skills and opportunity to join the workforce is essential for their well-being, and a critical foundation for the health and prosperity of families, communities, and nations. These rights

include choosing when and whom to marry, when or whether to have children, and being free of violence, abuse, and exploitation,” said Dr. Gifty Addico, UNFPA Resident Representative

“In addressing the challenge of child marriage in Nigeria, we stand with our partners and commit to a strategic and united effort to eradicate this practice by 2030. We reaffirm our pledge to elevate the status and well-being of girls, ensuring their rights to education, health, and economic opportunities are preserved.

Child marriage not only impacts their well-being but can also cause grave emotional and bodily harm. It is a practice that must be stopped,” said Ms. Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Representative.

The National Dialogue represents a significant stride towards eradicating child marriage in Nigeria by fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 5.3, which targets the elimination of child marriage by 2030.

It sets the stage for the forthcoming review and development of a new National Strategy and a cost-effective action plan on Ending Child Marriage in Nigeria by 2030 and reinforces previous interventions aimed at ending child marriage and giving girls a brighter future.

After the National Dialogue, UNFPA and UNICEF successfully brought together key stakeholders, resulting in several positive outcomes, such as the formation of a cohesive front and an approach against child marriage, leading to a collaborative effort to shape a brighter future for Nigerian girls; the support was garnered for the National Strategy and cost-effective action plan, laying the foundation for meaningful progress in ending child marriage in Nigeria by 2030; and community-driven solutions and strategies emerged, resulting in increased support for ending child marriage.

This led to a cultural shift, challenging traditional norms and beliefs that perpetuate child marriage and creating a supportive environment for girls.

Also, there were commitments for resource mobilization increased from both national and international donors to implement the interventions outlined in the action plan.