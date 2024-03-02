Nigeria Survival Depends Largely On Human Capital Devt – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that Nigeria’s survival depends largely on human capital development, a major reason why his administration is pursuing vigorously the educational progression of the Nation.

He said, “This administration will continue to support education because of our strong belief that our survival can only be assured by the quality of our human capital development. This is why we made education a top priority of our administration.”

Speaking through the Minister of Education, Mamman Tahir at the 38th extraordinary convocation of the Bayero University Kano (BUK), the President, insisted that his administration will focus on skill, technology and vocational education as core drivers of an educational system that will prepare Graduands for employment and employer of labour.

Tinubu explained that for this purpose, FG is building 24 skill and vocational hubs in polytechnics as well as entrepreneurship centres in the Universities. “We are also reviving 970 Islamic Tsangaya Centres for integrated learning and development of Almagirai system in the Country.

“We are also building 91 vocational schools in the secondary schools across the country to ensure that all levels of education enjoy the impact of our policy.”

Adding, “We are set to inaugurate Private Sector Innovation Enterprise Centre across the country to deliver on the skill acquisition program of the government.

Our Universities are Centres of Learning, which need to upscale and adjust to the modern day world by repositioning themselves as a citadel of education that will bring about development.”

Tinubu notes as a government, they are also determined to continue to support the upgrade of infrastructure and, research equipment in the Nation’s Universities with the need assessment for Nigerians.

As part of the administration, they commit to strengthening and reinvigorating Education for the fulfilment of their mandate.

As part of the administration’s commitment to ensuring the universities are strengthened and reinvigorated for the fulfilment of their mandate hence the lifting of the tertiary institutions from the IPPS platform of research, the increase of allocation to the educational sector in our preparation for the year 2024 and the operationalization of the students loan scheme in the year 2024 among others.

All these are expected to reposition the Tertiary Institutions for greater performance and productivity.

The Federal Executive Council recently approved the guidelines for good governance and adherence to financial regulations, hence IPPS. Universities are strongly advised to heed those guidelines as serious consequences will apply to any breach.

” Universities are therefore expected to define their roles and carve out a niche for themselves by designing programs that will assist the government in poverty reduction, creating employment opportunities, health promotion, application of new technologies in the advancement of knowledge and prosperity, protecting the environment, promoting sustainable development as well as sustaining democracy and good governance. Without missing out on the quest towards the attainment of global sustainable development goals.

The Universities are strongly advised or encouraged to run industries to develop their research output into products for our community. Community engagements should be at the forefront of the activities to make universities relevant. On its part, the government has taken steps to provide power to universities through compressed natural gas.

To this effect, the ministry of education together with the ministry of gas have been directed to work out this facility so that universities could have continuous uninterrupted supply of power for their research and general services.

At this juncture let me commend members of the university management and the Senate for the harmonious relationship that has allowed peace, law and order to reign in the university. We are confident that the Universities will attain greater heights in the years to come.

To my dear graduands let me buttress here that your graduation is a stepping stone towards your future development. I cheerfully congratulate you.