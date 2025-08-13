Nigeria Surpasses OPEC Quota Again

Nigeria’s crude oil production in July exceeded its quota by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), according to the Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) of OPEC published on Wednesday.

This is the second consecutive month that Nigeria exceeded its OPEC quota as it did so in June.

Using direct communication, Nigeria’s oil supply in July was 1.507 million barrels per day while that of June was 1.505mbpd, an increase of 2,000 barrels per day (b/d).

Saudi Arabia increased its output supply by 165,000b/d from 9.360mbpd in June to 9.525mbpd in July. United Arab Emirate (UAE) increased by 108b/d from 3.033mbod in June to get 3.141mbpd in July. The production of Iraq rose by 65,000b/d from 3.627mbpd in June to 3.692mbpd in July.

Using secondary sources, Nigeria’s oil production increased by 16,000b/d from 1.543mbpd in June to 1.559mbpd in July. Saudi Arabia increased its output from 9.356mbpd in June to 9.526mbpd in July, an increase of 170,000b/d. UAE’s supply rose from 3.060mbpd in June to 3.169mbpd in July, an increase of 109,000b/d.

According to the MOMR, total OPEC doc rose by 263,000b/d from 27.281mbpd in June to 27.543mbpd in July. It added that total non OPEC doc was 14.324mbpd in June to 14.397mbpd in July, an increase of 72,000b/d while total doc rose by 335,000b/d from 41.605mbpd in June to 41.940mbpd in July.

It said: “Total DoC crude oil production averaged 41.94 mb/d in July 2025, which is 335 tb/d higher, m-o-m.”

Giving a projection of World Oil Supply, OPEC stated that non-DoC liquids production (i.e. liquids production from countries not participating in the DoC) is expected to grow by about 0.8 mb/d in 2025 to average 54.0 mb/d, unchanged from last month’s assessment.

It added that growth is set to be driven by the US, Brazil, Canada, and Argentina, with the main decline anticipated in Angola.

According to it, in 2026, non-DoC liquids production is forecast to grow by 0.6 mb/d to average 54.7 mb/d, revised down by about 0.1 mb/d from last month’s assessment.

It stated that the main liquids production growth drivers are also set to be Brazil, the US, Canada, and Argentina.

It added that DoC NGLs and non-conventional liquids in 2025 are expected to expand by 0.1 mb/d to average 8.7 mb/d.

It said: “In 2026, DoC NGLs and non-conventional liquids are forecast to grow by another 0.1 mb/d to average 8.8 mb/d. OPEC NGLs and non-conventional liquids production are set to increase by 130 tb/d in 2025 to average 5.9 mb/d, and are set to increase by 150 tb/d in 2026, to average 6.0 mb/d.

“DoC crude oil production in July increased by 335 tb/d, m-o-m, averaging 41.94 mb/d, as reported by available secondary sources.”

On world oil demand, OPEC stated that global oil demand growth for 2025 is forecast at 1.3 mb/d, year-on-year (y-o-y), unchanged from the last month’s assessment.

It said: “Lower-than-anticipated actual data for 1Q25 in the OECD Asia-Pacific and non-OECD regions were mostly offset by better-than-expected actual data in OECD Americas and OECD Europe. For 2Q25, slight downward adjustments for OECD Asia-Pacific, China and India were offset by upward adjustments in OECD Europe and the Middle East. Overall, forecasts for global oil demand growth in 2025 remain unchanged from last month’s assessments.

“In the OECD, oil demand is projected to expand by about 0.1 mb/d, y-o-y, in 2025, mostly due to OECD Americas, while OECD Europe is projected to grow marginally, y-o-y, and Asia-Pacific is expected to decline slightly. In the non-OECD, oil demand is forecast to grow by about 1.2 mb/d, y-o-y, driven largely by Other Asia, China, and India.

“The forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026 is revised upward by about 0.1 mb/d, y-o-y, to 1.4 mb/d, y-o-y, on the back of expected better economic performance in OECD America, OECD Europe, as well as the Middle East and Africa. OECD oil demand growth is expected to rise by about 0.2 mb/d, y-o-y, with OECD Americas expected to lead the increase. In the non-OECD, oil demand is forecast to increase byb 1.2 mb/d, led by Other Asia, followed by India and China.”