Nigeria supplied Togo, Niger, Benin electricity worth N180.8bn in 4 years –NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said that Nigeria, from 2018 to the first quarter of 2023, supplied electricity worth N180.8 billion to Togo, Niger and Benin. It further disclosed that out of the amount, the three foreign customers paid only N48.57 billion and so are owing Nigeria N132.2bn. These were contained in NERC’s quarterly reports seen by New Telegraph An analysis of the debts showed that Benin is owing the highest with a bill of N72.1bn through its Société Beninoise d’Energie Electrique (SBEE), seconded by Niger Republic with N31.3 billion through its Société Nigerienne d’electricite (NIGELEC) and lastly, Togo with N10.03bn through its Companie Energie Electrique Du Togo.

On a year-on-year analysis, the countries paid N650 million from the N47.25 billion given to them, while in 2019, they did not pay any amount from their N40.6 billion electricity bill. In 2020, they paid N10.4 billion from N19.7 billion electricity bill; in 2022, they paid N32.7 billion from N52.02 billion electricity bill. In Q3’21, the foreign customers paid N4.7bn from the N8.76 billion worth of electricity they consumed, while in the first quarter of 2023, the countries owed Nigeria N12.3 billion worth of electricity bills.