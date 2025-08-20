Nigeria Suffers $100bn Infrastructure Financing Deficit –Govs

State governors have decried the infrastructure deficit in the country, and stressed the need for mobilisation of both global and African capital to bridge the gap.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of the nation’s 36 state governors, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at the launch of NGF Investopedia in Abuja yesterday, said the annual infrastructure financing gap for Nigeria is estimated to be $100 billion. The governor regretted states are left to bear the heaviest responsibility of bridging this gap, which he said public budgets alone could not solve.

Abdulrazaq, who is also governor of Kwara State, noted that Nigeria, as one of Africa’s largest economies, is endowed with abundant human and natural resources, but regretted that over the last decade, the nation’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows have averaged only $2 billion annually, which he said, is less than 0.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). “These investments are mostly concentrated in oil and gas, telecommunications, real estate, and agriculture.

“While important, they have not reached the depth or breadth required to catalyse true subnational transformation,” the governor stated. Abdulrazaq, however, said African Direct Investment (ADI) into Nigeria has been steadily growing, with regional investors from South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ghana “expanding into sectors such as banking, fintech, agribusiness, and infrastructure.”

He explained that this intraAfrican capital under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), showed a growing confidence among African partners in Nigeria’s markets and opportunities. The governor called for mobilisation of both global and African capital to finance projects that could create jobs, modernise infrastructure, and drive inclusive growth.

“This is the purpose of the NGF Investopedia: to serve as a one-stop shop for investors, providing credible, transparent, and curated pipelines of projects across all 36 states. “It is not just a catalogue; it is an entry point, showing investors not only where to invest, but also how to invest in Nigeria with confidence,” he added. The governor explained that the aim of the Investopedia is to position Nigeria’s states as credible, competitive destinations for capital, and to unlock prosperity for millions of the Nigerian people.

“When an investor builds a road, funds an agro-processing facility, finances renewable energy, or supports ICT infrastructure, the benefits extend beyond financial returns, they create jobs, improve livelihoods, and drive sustainable development,” the group stated. Director General of the NGF, Abdulateef Shittu, disclosed that the nation’s 36 states collectively budgeted more than N17.5 trillion for capital projects in 2025, and said this is a reflection of their commitment to transform infrastructure and social services.

Shittu explained that it is the challenges militating against infrastructure financing and fragmented entry points that often prevent investors from investing in infrastructure projects that the NGF Investopedia seeks to solve. “By curating bankable pipelines of projects across all 36 states, the platform provides investors a one-stop shop to engage with credible opportunities, backed by a transparent process, strong institutional oversight, and global visibility,” he stated.