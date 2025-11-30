Nigeria Suffering Consequences Of Electoral Choices – Ayodele

Former 2023 presidential candidate Prof. Oluwamuyiwa Favour Ayodele, popularly known as “The Carpenter”, has declared that Nigeria is currently facing the consequences of its electoral decisions, stressing that the 2027 elections offer citizens a chance to redirect the nation’s course.

Prof. Ayodele, who ran as an independent candidate, made the remarks in a statement released on Sunday by his media consultant, Akinwale Aboluwade, in which he formally announced his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election, his third attempt since 2019. At an enthusiastic gathering, he declared: “Time for Favour has come.”

According to him, “If we have learned anything globally in the last two years, it is that elections have consequences and who you vote into public office matters. Nigeria’s current challenges, from economic strain to security issues, reflect past electoral choices. Governance is no longer abstract—governmental decisions now directly affect livelihoods, freedoms, security, health, and social wellbeing.”

He urged Nigerians to approach the upcoming elections with seriousness, emphasizing four pillars: individual responsibility, intentional patriotism, diligence, and integrity. “Your vote is your voice. Casting your vote without first researching a candidate is like boarding a bus without knowing its destination,” he said.

Flanked by his wife, Ghanaian-born Helen Aduwa, and Architect Olufunke Olunloyo, daughter of the late Dr. Omololu Olunloyo (who is aspiring to run for Senate in 2027), Prof. Ayodele lamented that the nation has endured “terrible times” due to failed leadership, recycled politicians, outdated ideas, and weak political will. He urged Nigerians to reject “political jailers” and support credible, visionary leaders. “If you don’t help credible leaders get into office, money bags will continue to dominate and disregard you because they believe they bought the office,” he warned.

Positioning himself as a representative of Nigeria’s youthful demographic, Ayodele cited examples of countries that have successfully elected young presidents, including Senegal, Finland, Chile, New Zealand, and El Salvador. He dismissed concerns about competing with wealthy political actors, insisting that collective citizens’ power outweighs moneyed interests. “We the people are more powerful than people in power,” he said.

Prof. Ayodele also outlined his proposed policy direction, aimed at opening Nigeria’s economic channels for global business and preparing the next generation for productive impact. He emphasized lifting Nigeria from its negative global perception to a position of dignity, prosperity, and international respect.

Central to his agenda is the G.E.T Mandate—Governance, Electricity, and Transformation—which he described as the backbone of national revival. His administration, he said, will prioritize macroeconomic stability, food security, industrialization, healthcare, territorial integrity, and investment-driven growth.

Diagnosing Nigeria’s crisis as Leadership Immune Deficiency (LID), Ayodele said this condition has weakened governance, and only bold leadership and strategic interventions can reverse the effects of corruption, insecurity, poor economic management, and political disunity.