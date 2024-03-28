Nigeria Suffered Leadership Elephantiasis In The Past, Tinubu Tells US Congress Delegation

President Bola Tinubu has said that Nigeria suffered leadership elephantiasis in the past vowing to change the trajectory. Tinubu, who assured that his administration was committed to deepening democracy by ensuring adherence to the rule of law and expediting the sustainable provision of good governance, justice, and fairness to all Nigerian citizens, said this yesterday when he received a delegation from the United States Congress led by Senator Cory Booker at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said while democracy must be defended, it must translate into tangibles of quality healthcare, good education, food security, shelter, and overall economic prosperity for the people of Nigeria.

He said Nigeria was a necessary partner for the sustenance of democracy in Africa and beyond, noting that as the continent’s biggest economy and largest democracy, Nigeria was well-positioned to set the best continental example by delivering good governance to its people. He told the delegation that: “Nigeria, as the giant of Africa, had suffered leadership elephantiasis years back. I am determined to change that. Adhering to the principles of democracy and the rule of law is very important to us. I wonder how democracy will survive if we do not fight for it.

I fought for this democracy. I risked my life for it. Military truncation of democracy is unacceptable. The power of our citizens is and must remain supreme.” Emphasising the need for the United States to evolve a more prudent and pragmatic partnership with Africa, the Nigerian leader told the US Congressional delegation that the United States should consider scaling up critical development programmes to strengthen ties with the continent. “It is important for our partners to help strengthen democracy in Africa. Our developmental programmes need serious capital. We are not asking for freebies. All we are asking for is understanding. After the Second World War, Europe was impacted. America developed and executed the Marshall Plan to pull them back up. Today, Europe is standing firm and tall as a result.

What about a Marshall Plan for Africa? “America needs to look at the situation in Africa critically. What is happening in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger emanates from a helpless feeling people have that they are not being helped economically. They find that their former colonial masters are not letting go and are still seeking to exploit them. We have mineral resources. What technology can you bring to help turn that into economic prosperity?” Tinubu affirmed. Speaking earlier, Booker described the President as a visionary leader who took tough but necessary decisions for the good of Nigerians. “You are a leader of particular character.

You have the courage to do very difficult things, right at the beginning of your term. Something that many American leaders should look to; someone who believes so much in their people that they can make difficult decisions and know that their country is resilient and strong to endure so that it can emerge stronger on the other side,” Booker said. “I can relate with what you are doing, Mr. President. I was the Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, for years, and I know what I had to go through to reverse the fortunes of one of America’s most impoverished and troubled megacities.

Several Newark Mayors before me fell on corruption charges. I had to restore hope and confidence. I had to beg investors to come in and believe in our city. You have a partner in the United States,” Senator Booker said. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, drew the attention of the delegation to a resolution of the US House of Representatives seeking to designate Nigeria as a country of concern over allegations of religious intolerance.

“Appeal to them (the House), Nigeria has a constitution that pays critical attention to the rights of all citizens. There is no government that will support anything inimical to the provisions of the constitution,” the minister said. Responding, US Congresswoman Sara Jacobs said the broad consensus in the US House of Representatives and in the White House was to not place Nigeria back on the list of countries of concern.