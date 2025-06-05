Nigeria, Sub-Saharan Africa Lead Global Mobile Money Surge With 1.1bn Accounts

Share

Sub-Saharan Africa, spearheaded by Nigeria, has solidified its position as the undisputed global leader in mobile money adoption, accounting for a staggering 1.1 billion registered accounts according to the latest industry data.

This explosive growth is fundamentally reshaping financial access and driving economic development across the region.

The findings, revealed in the GSMA’s 2025 State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money, underscored the region’s pivotal role in the worldwide digital finance revolution.

This massive user base represents a significant portion of the global total of 2 billion registered accounts. The report highlighted that sub-Saharan Africa’s 1.1 billion accounts dwarf other regions, cementing its status as the “epicenter of mobile money,” as described by GSMA Director General, Vivek Badrinath.

He said: “Last year, the industry celebrates double digit growth to reach over half a billion monthly active users and 2 billion total registered accounts.

Alongside this almost $1.7 trillion flowed through mobile money accounts equivalent to $3.2 million worth of transaction per minute. And at the end of 2023, the total GDP of the countries with mobile money services was $720 billion higher than it would have been without mobile money.

“These numbers are a clear indication and momentum shift we have seen across the industry over the past ew years as well as the relevance of mobile money for economic development.

“Today Sub-Sahara Africa remains the epicenter of mobile money, accounting for over 1.1 billion registered accounts.

However, East Asia and the Pacific and the Middle East and North Africa will be interesting regions to watch moving forward. Last year, both regions saw considerable growth in the number of mobile money accounts, active users and transaction volumes.

“As mobile money continue to drive financial inclusion, it is also unlocking new opportunity for people to save, earn, and spend – solidifying its place as a true fintech success story.

“Today, the most successful operators are expanding their services, enabling more people than ever to access to credit, savings account and mobile-enabled insurance products.

Beyond enhancing user engagement, these services help bridge the usage gap by increasing access to relevant digital contents and financial tools.”

Worldwide, the industry celebrated double-digit growth in 2024, surpassing half a billion monthly active users and the 2 billion registered account milestone.

An astonishing $1.7 trillion flowed through mobile money platforms globally in 2024. This equates to roughly $3.2 million worth of transactions processed every minute.

The GSMA report quantified mobile money’s profound economic contribution. By the end of 2023, the combined GDP of countries with active mobile money services was calculated to be $720 billion, higher than it would have been without this technology.

While Sub-Saharan Africa leads, significant growth is also surging in East Asia and the Pacific and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions highlighted as “interesting to watch” for future expansion.

Badrinath emphasised the transformative power of this trend, saying: These numbers are a clear indication of the relevance of mobile money for economic development.

As mobile money continues to drive financial inclusion, it is also unlocking new opportunities for people to save, earn, and spend – solidifying its place as a true fintech success story.”

The report detailed how mobile money is rapidly bridging the financial inclusion gap across sub-Saharan Africa.

Furthermore, the most successful operators are evolving beyond simple transfers as they offer access to digital credit, savings accounts, and mobileenabled insurance products, increasing access to relevant digital content and essential financial tools for daily life and business.

The GSMA’s 2025 report painted a picture of a dynamic and rapidly maturing mobile money ecosystem, with SubSaharan Africa undeniably at its core. Nigeria’s participation in this regional surge is a key factor.

The 1.1 billion accounts represent not just a statistic, but millions of individuals and businesses gaining unprecedented access to financial services, driving tangible economic growth estimated in the hundreds of billions of dollars, and paving the way for further fintech innovation across the continent and beyond.

The focus now shifts to deepening usage and expanding service portfolios to maximize this platform’s developmental impact.

