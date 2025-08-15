Nigeria Struggles To Meet N1.22trn Gas Delivery To Europe, Asia

As high demand pushes the price of gas up, Nigeria is battling to meet 2.02 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas orders worth N1.22 trillion ($788 million) to its buyers in Europe and Asia in August and September 2025.

This month, only six vessels have been postioned to load 404,000 tonnes or (20.9 million of MMBtu) of liquefied natural gas worth N343 billion ($221 million) from Bonny Plant in Rivers State to various destinations.

However, findings revealed that two of the vessels, LNG Cross Rivers and LNG Oyo, left Nigeria this week with LNG Cross Rivers sailing to Santa Cruz de Tenerife Port, Spain, to deliver 66,000 tonnes and LNG Oyo laden with 66,000 moving towards the Port of Fos-sur-Mer, France.

Also, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data explained that Vivit Arabia LNG has been positioned to load 77,000 tonnes; LNG Imo, 65,000 tonnes; LNG Kano, 65,000 tonnes; tonnes and LNG Enugu 65,000 tonnes. Last month, nine vessels delivered 603,000 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas worth $530 million to The Philippines, Indian, Taiwanese and other ports out of the projected 1.1million tonnes.

Also, it was revealed that two of the ships offloaded the cargo at Huelva Port in Spain as Vivit discharged it product at the Batangas Port in The Philippine, while LNG Abuja II berthed at Dahej Port in India; Gaslog Salem sailed to Yung An Port, Taiwan, while LNG Cross River and LNG Borno II berthed with the cargo at the Huelva Port in Spain.

Nigeria has forecast to export an average of 13.6 million tonnes in 2025 as data by NPA’s shipping position indicated that nine vessels have left Bonny Liquefied Gas Plant to their destinations, noting that Vivit Arabia LNG was laden 77,000 tonnes; LNG Abuja II, 77,000 tonnes; LNG ships Empress, 80,000 tonnes; LNG Maran Gas, 80,000 tonnes and Gaslog Salem, 80,000 tonnes.

Others are LNG Cross River, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Bonny II, 77,000 tonnes and LNG River Niger, 66,000 tonnes Meanwhile, Kpler in its forecast had said that Nigeria’s LNG supply to Asia would see an increase from July 2025, with a projection of 1.01 million metric tonnes in July, which is the highest level for the year so far but it failed to meet the target.

This is part of a broader trend of increased Nigerian LNG exports to Asia, with Kpler also forecasting a rise to 1.36 million in September 2025. It was gathered that there is 16 per cent improvement over the June exports of 505,000 tonnes, leading to 1.11 million tonnes of gas exports valued at $974 million in two months.

In June, Grace Dahlia left the country with 77,000 tonnes; Maran Gas Olympias, 80,000 tonnes; LNG Adamawa, 66,000 tonnes; Grace Dahlia, 77,000 tonnes; Cool Voyager, 64,000 tonnes and LNG Lagos II, 77,000 tonnes. Also, it was learnt that Nigeria has been focusing on liquefied natural gas exports Europe and Asia since the beginning of the year since the decline of Russian exports to Europe as Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) planned to ship more LNG cargoes on a Delivered Ex Ship (DES) basis, where sellers pay all costs to move cargoes to buyers.