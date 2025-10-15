Nigeria Strengthens Ties With JICA, MIGA To Drive Economic Growth

Nigeria has taken a significant step towards deepening its economic partnership with international development agencies, following a high-level bilateral meeting between the Federal Ministry of Finance and representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

The meeting, which took place yesterday on the sidelines of the ongoing World Bank Group and IMF Annual Meetings in Washington D.C., was attended by the Honourable Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite and other members of the Nigerian delegation.

During the meeting, the parties engaged in discussions focused on exploring opportunities to further support Nigeria in attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and strengthening the current pipeline projects.

The Nigerian Government reiterated its commitment to leveraging international partnerships to drive economic growth and development, while JICA and MIGA expressed their continued support for Nigeria’s development agenda.

The meeting highlights the strong international commitment to Nigeria’s economic prospects and underscores the potential for enhanced partnership between the Nigerian Government and international development agencies. As Nigeria continues to prioritise economic diversification and growth, the collaboration with JICA and MIGA is expected to play a key role in unlocking new opportunities for the country.