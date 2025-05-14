Nigeria Strengthens Global Peace Efforts With New Pledges At UN Ministerial

Share

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, His Excellency Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has reaffirmed the country’s steadfast commitment to global peace and security, pledging continued support for United Nations peacekeeping efforts and international collaboration in addressing global conflicts.

Speaking on Day 2 of the High-Level Pledging Session of the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial 2025, held in Berlin, Germany, Minister Badaru emphasized Nigeria’s unwavering dedication to supporting the UN and the international community in the pursuit of global stability.

“Nigeria remains firm and resolute in our support for the United Nations and the international community in their collective efforts to foster peace and security around the world,” the Minister stated.

Highlighting Nigeria’s active participation in global peace missions, the Minister noted the ongoing rotation of the Nigerian Base Protection Force deployed to the United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei (UNISFA) and the Formed Police Unit serving with the United Nations Transition Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

Minister Badaru also underscored Nigeria’s leadership role in regional peace initiatives across West Africa through its membership in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU). He cited Nigeria’s historic and ongoing interventions in conflict resolution and stabilization missions in Sierra Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau.

In a statement issued by Mati Ali, PA Media and Publicity to the Honourable Minister, it was revealed that Nigeria is not only maintaining its existing peacekeeping pledges but also making five additional commitments under the UN Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System (PCRS) — a move that reaffirms the country’s dedication to strengthening international peace operations.

Minister Badaru’s address was met with recognition from global counterparts, as Nigeria continues to be seen as a pivotal contributor to peacekeeping and security efforts across the African continent and beyond.

