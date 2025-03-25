Nigeria Strengthens Cultural Ties With Uganda

Share

The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening cultural ties with Uganda.

This was made known by the Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, on Tuesday in Abuja when a 27-man delegation comprising senior military officers from Uganda paid her a courtesy visit.

The Minister said that the collaboration is part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to promote pan-Africanism and foster greater regional integration.

Represented by the Head of the Department of Cultural Industries and Heritage, Canon Anamah, Musawa noted that Nigeria and Uganda have a long-standing relationship dating back to the 1960s, with both countries sharing similar historical experiences, including struggles with colonialism, ethnic civil crises, and religious differences.

“The Ministry is pleased to be one of the locations you chose for your study tour because it is our mandate to present, preserve, and promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

“The relationship between Nigeria and Uganda is one of cooperation, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to regional and international development. Both countries were formerly ruled by Britain and share similar historical experiences, including struggles with religious and ethnic civil crises.

“In terms of cooperation, Nigeria and Uganda have signed several bilateral agreements, including a Technical Aid Corps agreement in 1988, a Bilateral Trade Agreement in 1990, and a Technical Cooperation Agreement in 1990, to mention but a few.

“The two Countries have also collaborated on regional and international issues related to peace, security, trade, and economic development.”

Musawa also reeled out Nigeria’s ambitious plans to develop its creative economy, with a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

She emphasized the importance of cultural exchange and cooperation between Nigeria and Uganda.

“Our mandate is to present, preserve, and promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage. In line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Ministry is committed to achieving economic growth and job creation through our skill acquisition and capacity-building programs across the six geopolitical zones of the federation.”

The Minister further revealed that the ministry has concluded work on a revised Nigerian cultural policy aimed at actualizing its mandate with an eight-point agenda to drive the creative economy. This initiative, she said, is geared towards making Nigeria Africa’s creative capital by 2030.

Earlier, George Igumba, who led the Ugandan delegation, described the visit as a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between Nigeria and Uganda.

Igumba said that the officers, drawn from various Ugandan States, communities, and other African countries, came to study a variety of issues affecting national security.

“We are here to study a variety of issues, but most importantly, those bordering on international affairs and relations. We have used local lessons to trace, despite our abilities and capabilities, what is impeding our objectives in achieving national security.

“We have overcome our traditional challenges like poverty, disease, and failing security. The reason why we have come to Nigeria is for you to help us expand on what we have, to enrich our understanding of the problem,” Igumba said.

