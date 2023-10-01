Nigeria Still at Crossroads, 63 Years After Independence –Nwodo

Former Governor of Enugu State and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo in this interview with KENNETH OFOMA, speaks about Nigeria’s 63rd independence, the security and economic challenges in the South East and other matters

What’s your take on Nigeria’s 63rd independence and the state of the nation as it is today?

Well, it’s very disheartening for some of us that after the fight and the granting of independence to Nigeria 63 years ago we are where we are today. The hope was very high; not only that we are the largest country, the largest democracy, the most populated country in Africa, but we are the greatest concentration of black people anywhere in the world.

Our leaders who fought for independence gave hope that they were going to liberate Africa, not just Nigeria. By now we should be sitting on the Security Council (of the UN), on every platform with any other country on our own rights. Unfortunately, what do we have?

A country that is regarded today as the poorest nation on earth; yet the sixth largest exporting crude oil in the world. That is monumental mismanagement of resources. Here is a country where corruption has woven its way into every fabric of the society, a huge cankerworm, difficult to cure and devastating our economy and progress.

Here we are with a shattered economy because our leaders have not been able to use our human and material resources to grow a robust economy and sustain it as has been done in other climes. Worst of all, having survived the civil war and having seen Rwanda rising from the ashes of their own tribal civil war has become now a Mecca for Nigerian governors to go and learn how to develop their country, it’s a sad commentary.

And we are with our eyes wide open driving to go into another civil war. The way we have elevated discussion on tribalism and religion; two great cankerworms when you come to things that bring about civil war in a country. We are doing as if we have no experience of this before and we don’t see what is happening in other countries that are going in that direction.

On top of this, insecurity; we have so many armed forces: army navy, air force, police, national security, DSS, EFCC, all sorts of security apparati in Nigeria, intelligence agencies those in the foreign office and in the military, and yet our country is so insecure because insecurity is not being tackled the way it should be.

It is being tackled by leaders with religion and tribalism at the back of their mind and other agenda rather than national unity and peace. So we are at a very sad cross road 63 years after independence.

So what kind of leadership do we require now?

There is not going to be a magic leader in Nigeria that will solve all these problems. We have gone beyond getting a messiah. I believe that every Nigerian to- day is in pain to some extent either hunger, anger, bitterness, disappointment, disillusionment; everybody has a piece of all of these.

And we have reached this point, it is time for all of us, the leaders and the led to begin to think about what else we can do to build a united, peaceful and progressive country. The time is now, the place is here, if we miss this opportunity there may be no Nigeria tomorrow.

With the situation you described which is very grim and the labour unions saying they will commence strike on October 3, which may compound the situation; what do you think the government should be doing to seriously engage and forestall this strike?

Well, you see, these trade unions are mirroring the anger in the society because they are also living in the society and they are even better than millions who have no job and who have families to feed. At least they get something at the end of the month but it is not a take home pay, so they are feeling what everybody is feeling and this is their own way of putting pressure on the government to get it right.

What the government needs to do is to be sincere in their negotiation, tell the labour how bad it is, what you met when you got into office was not what you imagined. Now having gotten in there this is what it is. Now the chairman of NLC, chairman of TUC come and sit down here as President of Nigeria, proffer the solutions and I will implement. All of us love this country, no one loves it more than the other.

If the government comes out with that level of sincerity and transparency and labour sees the problem of government, knows the limitations of what the government can achieve now and together with plan that this is road map and the government follows it religiously, we will all buy in, we will all wait knowing that solution is coming, so that once we all do these things we all agreed on there is going to be a better tomorrow;

everybody will wherever you are begin to implement whatever it is that you can implement at your own level in that master plan that we have all agreed and government is sincere with it leading us. Then we will get out of this quagmire, because you don’t sign an agreement upon agreement with labour and you keep none of them or you implement them in the breach. How do you buy the confidence of the people?

You alluded to mediocrity because you have square pegs in round holes because of tribalism and religion, what is your advice to the leaders, both at the state level and federal level, to get the best hands to run the various sectors of our economy?

Nigeria was working very hard to qualify for the World Cup in football and they were not struggling with their second, third or fourth 11. They were struggling with our first 11, the first 11 we can produce in football to go to that competition. Why will those in government be running government with our 10th eleven and expect to produce results? It can’t produce results since it’s the government of my friends and associates and relations, come and enjoy the legacies of government, it’s our time, you know.

Government at all levels, if you want to be successful you must, and this is also supported by the presidential system, you are not bound to appoint your ministers or commissioners from the House of Assembly as in Britain; you have to win an election to the Parliament before your party can appoint you as a minister.

Now in a presidential system you can bring anybody from the university, who is not even a politician from the industry, from entrepreneur activities, from women, youths, everywhere. The entire country is your constituency and you have the choice to choose the best that will help you deliver. Why do you go for the 10th? And this is why we will never progress until we put our first eleven in the field, that’s when we can have hope that we can win that match.

Today Ohanaeze will be celebrating Igbo Day. Yesterday South-East governors and other leaders had a security and 4 economic summit in Owerri. Are they trying to reinvent the wheel, or is it because they lack the solution or the programme or is it the issue of lack of political will to do the right thing to develop the region?

To be honest with you, one of the problems that we have had is our five governors have had a problem working together and we keep advising them. Everybody has a right to be in any political party and to pursue his ambition to be governor but after the election it is the people that matter now not the party and not you because the ticket to get to that office is what you have delivered to the people.

So if the present crop of governors have realized this after so many years we have been preaching this to them and they forget their personal interests and put the interest of the South-East and people in their state paramount, it is not too late because what five of them can do is definitely worth more than what one of them can do, And there are so much that they can do together to uplift both the security and economic situation in the South-East and I believe that Ohanaeze has done its best being on their neck to put them together, to help them, mentor them to work together; because if they work together even Ohanaeze will become stronger will be able to complement the efforts they are making.

So I think that if everybody is sincere with what happened yesterday and what is going to happen to- day and even the awards that were given yesterday, that were very much merited by those who were given the awards posthumously, I believe that we are beginning to turn the bend in the South-East and we pray it’s sustainable.