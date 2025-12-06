Nigeria Steps Up Domestic Health Funding, Allocates $200 Million Amid Donor Cuts

The Federal Government has reinforced its commitment to sustaining critical health programmes and protecting gains in health outcomes by significantly increasing domestic contributions to key international health initiatives,

including a $200 million emergency allocation to cushion the impact of declining donor support, The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, made the disclosure while delivering his keynote address at the 9th Annual Health Conference of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHeJ) on Friday in Abuja.

Salako also disclosed that for GAVI-supported immunization programmes, Nigeria has steadily raised its co-financing obligations from $8 million in 2017 to $57 million in 2023, reflecting the country’s growing ownership of routine immunization efforts.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Health System Strengthening, Dr. Babatunde Akinyemi, he said that the government contributes approximately 20 percent of the total value of Global Fund grants, amounting to over $100 million in the current funding cycle.

In addition, the United States’ PEPFAR programme, which has historically provided substantial financial support for HIV/AIDS treatment, receives in-kind contributions from Nigeria, including healthcare personnel, facilities, and logistical support valued at around $150 million annually.

The minister also revealed an emergency allocation of $200 million to mitigate the effects of the US government’s recent suspension of PEPFAR funding and other related health programs.