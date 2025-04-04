Nigeria Step Up In FIFA Rankings

Share

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved a spot higher in the latest FIFA Rankings released today. The Super Eagles are now 43rd in the world and sixth in Africa.

The team under new coach Eric Chelle beat Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali, before they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Zimbabwe in continuation of the 2026 World Cup qualifying series.

Morocco are the highest ranked African team at 12th place. The Super Eagles direct rivals for a 2026 World Cup ticket, South Africa, climbed to 56th in the global ratings.

