Nigeria Stands To Benefits £1.3bn From European Investment Bank – Mignot

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, His Excellency, Ambassador Gautier Mignot has said that Nigeria stand to benefit from the £1.3 billion support and grants earmarked by the European Investment Bank.

The Ambassador who briefed newsmen on Monday in Abuja, alongside top officers of the European Mission in Nigeria, said that several development efforts within the country are already leveraging from the EU cooperation budget for 2021-2027 which amounts to EUR 731 million in grants.

Ambassador Mignot also noted that he would facilitate negotiations with the Nigerian business community, especially agro-dealers to ensure that locally produced goods in the country meet the acceptable European standards for exports.

He explained that part of his mission was to promote balanced trade between Nigeria and Member countries of EU.

He explained that the rejections of Nigerian products in European markets were basically due to compromised standards. He further stated that many of the country’s locally made products have export potential, but just need some improvement.

According to the Ambassador, the EU has initiated several projects in some parts of the country and would expand it to other places and sectors that fall within their priority areas.

Mignot said, ” The European Investment Bank is active in Nigeria with several loans ranging from digital to agriculture, transport and youth and women employment priorities, with an active pipeline of up to EUR 1.3 billion of ongoing operations.

” The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will soon also extend its operations to West Africa, bringing more financing opportunities, in particular for the private sector.

” The EU is increasingly developing projects in the North of the country as a whole to respond to the specific development needs of this part of Nigeria. The EU cooperation budget for 2021-2027 amounts to EUR 731 million in grants and is complemented by other instruments”.

