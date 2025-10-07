Nigeria Spent $1.82bn On Petrochemical Imports in 2024 – ARDA

Nigeria spent $1.82 billion on the importation of petrochemicals in 2024, according to the Executive Secretary of the African Refiners and Distribution Association (ARDA), Mr. Anibor Kragha.

Kragha disclosed this in Lagos while delivering a goodwill message at the 2nd Nigeria Refining Summit organised by the Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN).

In his remarks, the Chairman of CORAN, Mr. Momoh Oyarekhua, described the theme of the summit as both “urgent and disparate,” stressing that energy security goes beyond being able to “turn on the lights or wear a cap.”

“Energy security is about safe passage, sustainability, and stability. It is the right of every African to live and have access to energy when and how they want it,” he said.

Oyarekhua highlighted Nigeria’s growing refining capacity, noting that five indigenous refineries are currently operational and have begun exporting petroleum products.

“Today, we have five indigenous operating refineries in Nigeria, and we are setting the mark to become the next exporter of petroleum products. From the big to the smallest of us, we have all exported products out of Nigeria to other countries,” he said.

“Even with internal challenges, we remain focused. Nigeria must become an exporter of petroleum products to other parts of the world — and we have already started.”

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, represented by his Technical Adviser (Midstream), Mr. Ndah Adaba, emphasized that no country can achieve energy independence without refining its own crude.

He said the federal government is committed to ensuring that every barrel of crude produced in Nigeria contributes to meeting domestic and international obligations.

“As part of a deliberate policy and broader strategy, the Naira Crude Sale Agreement will continue to play a major role in reducing the cost of fuel production, mitigating exposure to fluctuating exchange rates, and supporting indigenous refining,” Lokpobiri said.

The minister noted that the summit was timely, as Nigeria and the continent are at a critical juncture that requires decisive action to guarantee energy security, promote indigenous refining, and position Africa as a net exporter of petroleum products.

He listed Dangote Refinery, Walter Smith Refinery, and Aradel Holdings as examples of indigenous success stories that demonstrate Nigeria’s capacity and commitment to local refining.

“These projects are more than facilities. They are symbols of confidence in our policy direction, and we are committed to replicating them across all oil-producing states,” he stated.

Lokpobiri added that the federal government, through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has streamlined licensing processes to support genuine investors and facilitate access to crude oil supply under the Domestic Crude Oil Supply Obligation.